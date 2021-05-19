Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Re-Introduces Summer Favorite, Watermelon Heaven

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas proudly announces the return of their fan-favorite summer drink, Watermelon Heaven.

Available at all Tastea locations, this refreshingly sweet slushy drink is made with freshly blended watermelon, hand-cut daily.

In an effort to provide customers healthier alternatives, as well as cater to special dietary needs, all Tastea locations are offering natural sweetener, Stevia. With Stevia, guests can now customize their beverages, making drinks like the Watermelon Heaven entirely sugar-free.

Watermelon Heaven will be available starting Tuesday, May 18, and will remain on the menu until the end of the melon season, usually through September.

Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas' menu features fresh-brewed artisan teas with real fruit juice, freshly made milk teas, artisan slow-drip coffee drinks, and thick and creamy blended beverages. Drinks can be customized with boba, real fruit bits, sweetener substitutes, dairy alternatives, and more.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their customers. Tastea has 24 locations across California and Arizona, with more locations opening soon.

