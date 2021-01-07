Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Re-launches Health & Wellness Campaign; Adds Wellness Category to Menu

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a new campaign focusing on health and wellness, Tastea introduces the Wellness Category: a line of low-sugar & dairy-free beverages with addition of Stevia sweetener and vegan-friendly milk substitutes to its menu.

In an effort to offer customers healthier alternatives, as well as cater to special dietary needs, the natural sweetener Stevia is now available at all Tastea locations. In addition, Tastea is also offering dairy-free options such as premium oat milk, almond milk & non-dairy creamer.

For no additional charge, guests may customize beverages with Stevia & other dairy alternatives, making classic drinks like Thai Tea and Jasmine Milk Tea completely sugar & dairy-free. Tastea's popular Specialteas may also be customized with Stevia for a low-sugar treat.

Stevia is sweeter than regular sugar, yet boasts numerous health benefits including lowering blood pressure, and regulating glucose levels while oat milk provides an excellent source of fiber. These lighter alternatives allow customers to stick to their health goals while still being able to enjoy Tastea's signature drinks.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their customers. Tastea has 25 locations across California and Arizona, with more locations opening soon.

