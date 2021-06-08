Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Re-launches Health & Wellness Campaign with Zero-Calorie Stevia

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing campaign focusing on health and wellness, Tastea re-introduces its Wellness Category now made with zero-calorie Stevia. The Wellness Category features a line of low-sugar & dairy-free beverages with the addition of zero-calorie Stevia sweetener and plant-based milk substitutes to its menu.

Tastea drinks calorie counts

In an effort to offer customers healthier and simple alternatives, as well as cater to a growing health-conscious audience, the natural sweetener Stevia is now available at all Tastea locations. For no additional charge, guests may customize beverages with zero-calorie Stevia & other dairy alternatives such as oat milk and almond milk, making classic drinks like Jasmine Milk Tea an impressive 35 calories for a 20oz drink.

Tastea's popular Specialteas menu customized with zero-calorie Stevia showcases fruity and refreshing drinks totaling to about 90 calories. Customers also have the ability to adjust sweetness levels, making any drink fully customizable. The Wellness Campaign relaunch ensures customers can now enjoy a low-sugar treat guilt-free. (*Calories may vary depending on add-ons & adjustments)

Stevia is sweeter than regular sugar, yet boasts numerous health benefits including lowering blood pressure, and regulating glucose levels while oat milk provides an excellent source of fiber. These lighter alternatives allow customers to stick to their health goals while still being able to enjoy Tastea's signature drinks.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their customers. Tastea has 23 locations across California and Arizona, with more locations opening soon.

