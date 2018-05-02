Tasteful Gifts for Mother's Day That Will Be Enjoyed Time and Again

For the coffee lover – The JURA A1 automatic coffee machine stands out for its elegance, compact design and bean-to-cup brewing from fresh coffee beans. This slim-line one-cup machine prepares coffee, espresso and ristretto to high barista standards, thanks to JURA's exclusive Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.), precise Aroma GS grinder and water filtration system.

For the healthy eater – Peugeot brings flavor to the table with the Balsam Portable Seasoning Duo, a beautiful oil and vinegar set with technical sophistication, practicality and style. It features clear borosilicate glass bottles with specially designed stainless steel pourers, plus a stainless-steel drip tray. Peugeot's "Drop-Select" pourers provide a gradually adjustable pour, for drip flow, continuous flow or total closure.

For the woman on-the-go – The Zoku 3-in-1 Tumbler is a vacuum-insulated 18/8 stainless steel, double-walled tumbler with a unique lid that lets you drink, sip and seal. This 20-ounce tumbler keeps beverages hot for 6 hours or cold for 24 hours. The press-fit lid is easy to lift and remove. A spill-resistant silicone grommet holds the straw securely.

For the perfectionist – A high-performance kitchen scale is essential for portion control and for better baking and cooking via exact measurement of ingredients. CDN's beautiful ProAccurate Digital Glass Scale is water resistant and features an easy-to-read backlit display. NSF certified to professional standards, it measures up to 15 pounds in pounds/ounces or 7 kilograms in kilograms/grams.

For the baker extraordinaire – The Frieling Layer Cake Slicer makes slicing up to eight uniform layers "a piece of cake." This easy-to-use 3-piece set includes an adjustable, slotted slicing collar, 12-inch serrated bakers knife, and 11-inch cake lifter – for creating spectacular multi-layer cakes to professional standards at home.

For the gourmet cook – Tramontina's 3-Piece Copper Clad Mixing Bowls combine functionality with the quality and visual appeal of true copper. Featuring heavy-gauge bi-ply clad construction, the bowls have beautiful copper exteriors and practical stainless steel interiors. The 1.5-quart, 3-quart and 5-quart bowls nest for compact storage.

