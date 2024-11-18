TASTEMADE LAUNCHES THE TASTEMADE COOKING APP FOR A NEW GENERATION OF HOME COOKS

The app features more than 12k mouthwatering recipes, each accompanied by premium how-to videos

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, independent media company Tastemade announced the launch of a new cooking app, Tastemade Cooking , that offers users more than 12k original, globally-inspired recipes developed over the years by the Tastemade culinary team and beloved creators, as well as exclusive access to recipes by culinary legends and celebrity chefs – including Andrew Zimmern, Kristen Kish, Dale Talde, Frankie Celenza, and more – that are featured in Tastemade's award-winning streaming TV shows . The announcement comes on the heels of a successful year for Tastemade+ , the company's all-access membership to one of the world's largest video recipe libraries and award-winning shows and documentaries (ad-free and on-demand).

Each recipe in the Tastemade Cooking app will include a how-to video; the app also has a Virtual Recipe Box for users to save their favorite recipes into custom collections and the ability to create a consolidated grocery list for easy shopping. Additional features include nutritional information, ratings, imperial/metric unit conversion, servings to scale, cooking mode, searching & filtering using rich metadata, and editorial curation.

"Tastemade boasts a rich and expansive library of incredible recipes and cooking videos that are not only expert-tested, but also uniquely geared toward a new generation of home cooks," said Tom Bash, Head of Product at Tastemade. "For quite some time, the number one request from our members has been to make this content available in a native cooking app versus only on the web, and we're thrilled to deliver on what they crave most and to add even more value to our membership plan. This is just the beginning, and we're looking forward to bringing our members even more exciting products and updates very soon."

Since relaunching in 2023, Tastemade+ membership, usage, and engagement have continuously grown – Tastemade+ now has more than 100k subscribers. A Tastemade+ membership is the perfect companion to the company's video content, allowing members to engage more closely with the lifestyle shows and documentaries that they love with access to recipes, meal plans, exclusive experiences, and more. Over the last year, Tastemade has teamed up with leading consumer brands Verizon, Walmart, Best Buy, Curiosity Stream, and FabFitFun (with more on the horizon) to bring Tastemade+ to new fan bases. Unlimited access to recipes and features in the Tastemade Cooking app is available with a Tastemade+ membership.

The app is currently available on iOS, with an Android version coming soon. The Tastemade Cooking app can be downloaded in the App Store HERE .

ABOUT TASTEMADE

Tastemade is an independent media company that engages a global audience of millions of monthly viewers on all major streaming television and social platforms. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has been recognized with more than 65 awards including three Emmy Awards, three James Beard Awards, numerous Webby Awards, and has been twice recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies." For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

ABOUT TASTEMADE+

Tastemade+ is an all-access membership to Tastemade's recipe library and award-winning shows and documentaries (ad-free and on-demand). Members get access to more than 12,000 mouthwatering recipes, weekly meal plans, cooking how-to videos, a personal Virtual Recipe Box, 1,000+ hours of food & lifestyle shows, and exclusive experiences for $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year. New subscribers to the annual plan receive a free gift with their purchase, such as a bottle of premium olive oil or Jamie Oliver's latest cookbook.

