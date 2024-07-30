TASTEMADE PARTNERS WITH FREMANTLE TO ACQUIRE SLATE OF PREMIUM LIFESTYLE SERIES STARRING WORLD-RENOWNED CHEF JAMIE OLIVER

Three of the titles will premiere exclusively in the US on Tastemade this August

As a part of the deal, new Tastemade+ annual subscribers will receive a free copy of Jamie Oliver's latest cookbook, "5 Ingredients Mediterranean"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, independent media company Tastemade announced a new partnership with Fremantle to acquire six premium lifestyle series starring chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author, Jamie Oliver . Three of the acquired titles, Jamie Oliver Cooks the Mediterranean, Jamie Oliver's 5 Ingredient Mediterranean Meals, and The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver, will have their US premieres on the Tastemade streaming channel this August. All three titles are tied to Oliver's most recent cookbook, 5 Ingredients Mediterranean.

Jamie Oliver Cooks the Mediterranean premieres on Monday, August 5th . In the series, Jamie explores the sun-drenched flavors and traditions of some of the most varied and vibrant cuisines in the world, where he meets the locals to taste the true flavors of the Mediterranean.

premieres on . In the series, Jamie explores the sun-drenched flavors and traditions of some of the most varied and vibrant cuisines in the world, where he meets the locals to taste the true flavors of the Mediterranean. Jamie Oliver's 5 Ingredient Mediterranean Meals premieres on Tuesday, August 6th . The series is packed full of easy, delicious, and accessible recipes that use just five everyday ingredients. And to take things to the next level, all of the flavors are inspired by the Mediterranean.

premieres on . The series is packed full of easy, delicious, and accessible recipes that use just five everyday ingredients. And to take things to the next level, all of the flavors are inspired by the Mediterranean. The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver premieres on Saturday, August 17th . The series is a brand new cooking competition format in which the UK's best undiscovered cooks compete against each other to win a life-changing prize: a book deal with a major UK publisher to have their very own cookbook published. Over the course of seven episodes, cooks of all abilities, representing all kinds of cuisines, compete for this first-of-its-kind deal.

"Jamie Oliver is one of the most recognized chefs in the world; we're thrilled to bring his newest shows to US audiences for the first time and to have him back on our channels," said Jay Holzer, Tastemade's Head of Programming. "We could not be more excited to partner with Fremantle to share this slate of fresh content with our viewers who are hungry for cooking shows that are as informative as they are fun to watch."

"I'm excited to bring some of my biggest shows to Tastemade, the one-stop for people as obsessed with food as me," said Oliver. "A hub full of inspiring food TV, together with delicious and trusted recipes that will get more people cooking."

Additional titles include the evergreen series Jamie Oliver: Cooking for Less and the holiday series, Jamie Oliver's Easy Meals at Christmas and Jamie Oliver's Christmas Shortcuts.

"As we continue to supercharge Jamie's brand in the US, I'm delighted to be working with Tastemade, who are leaders in the food space," said Zoe Collins, Managing Director, Jamie Oliver Media Group. "This exciting new partnership will bring Jamie's unique cooking style and his inspirational and accessible recipes to new and engaged audiences across America."

"Fremantle's partnership with Tastemade provides a unique opportunity for culinary enthusiasts," said Trey Durst, Vice President of US Distribution for Fremantle's international division. "These series showcase Jamie's empowering and inspirational approach to cooking, and we are so excited to bring them to US homes with Tastemade."

As a part of the deal and for a limited time, new Tastemade+ annual subscribers will receive a free copy of Jamie Oliver's latest cookbook, 5 Ingredients Mediterranean, along with their membership — which grants them ad-free, on-demand access to more than 1,000 hours of shows, more than 12,000 recipes, and more.

