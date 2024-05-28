Tastemade Teams Up with Ellen Marie Bennett for New Renovation Series, Kitchen Glow Up

"Kitchen Glow Up" Follows Bennett as She Reimagines Homeowner's Kitchens,

Blending Function, Form, and Beauty to Transform the Heart of Each Home

The Series Premieres on May 28th at 7PM on the Tastemade Streaming Channel

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, independent media company Tastemade premieres its newest original series, Kitchen Glow Up, hosted by professional designer, cook, and founder & chief brand officer of Hedley & Bennett, Ellen Marie Bennett. The series marks Bennett's first-ever debut on streaming TV. Throughout the eight-episode series, Bennett will emphasize function to help homeowners reimagine their kitchens and ultimately transform them into beautifully designed spaces fit for a chef. The first two episodes double premiere on May 28th at 7:00PM on the Tastemade streaming channel. Kitchen Glow Up is produced by Intuitive Content, the production company founded by Andrew Zimmern.

With functionality at its core, each episode introduces viewers to a homeowner facing a unique challenge with their kitchen, from needing to effectively feed a growing family to cleaning out an overflowing, cluttered space. Bennett uses her expert kitchen skills to assess how the homeowners currently work in their space and begins her impeccable transformation, all while prioritizing the emotional connections homeowners have to their kitchens, leading to a must-see final reveal in every episode. Bennett also offers unique tips along the way for viewers to give their own kitchens a glow-up without breaking the bank, allowing the essence of the show to transcend beyond the screen.

"Kitchen Glow Up is the ultimate renovation series for the true heart of the home," says Jay Holzer, Tastemade's Head of Programming. "We are longtime collaborators and fans of Ellen, and knew that her infectious energy and ability to connect with homeowners on an emotional level would result in spaces that are perfect for both their lifestyle and budgets – and also inspire viewers at home!"

"Every home cook deserves a kitchen that not only looks good, but also works with comfort and ease that truly suits their lifestyle," says Bennett. "I loved getting to know these amazing families and helping them bring their spaces to life in new and functional ways that meet their unique needs. Launching my first-ever streaming TV series is a major milestone in my career and I'm thrilled to partner with Tastemade to start this next chapter."

"I met Ellen Bennett more than a decade ago, and I knew right away that she was going to be a very big star; a success at anything she set her mind to," adds Andrew Zimmern, award-winning chef and chairman of Intuitive Content. "I am also so thrilled that we got to make Kitchen Glow Up with our great partners at Tastemade, showcasing Ellen's immense talent for the rest of the world to see."

The first two episodes of Kitchen Glow Up premiere on Tuesday, May 28th at 7:00 PM on the Tastemade streaming channel. Reruns will stream all week on the Tastemade Home streaming channel. It's also available ad-free and on-demand with Tastemade+. Tastemade is easy to watch anywhere you stream TV for free.

Executive producers include Andrew Zimmern, Patrick Weiland, and Patrick McMahill for Intuitive Content, and Jay Holzer and Shadia Weeks for Tastemade. Tracey Finley also serves as director and executive producer.

ABOUT TASTEMADE

Tastemade is an independent media company that engages a global audience of hundreds of millions of monthly viewers on all major streaming television and mobile platforms. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has been recognized with more than 65 awards including three Emmy Awards, three James Beard Awards, numerous Webby Awards, and has been twice recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies." For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

Connect with Tastemade on Instagram | Pinterest |TikTok | Snap | LinkedIn | Amazon Live

ABOUT ELLEN MARIE BENNETT

Ellen Marie Bennett, Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Hedley & Bennett

Ellen Marie Bennett is the founder and Chief Brand Officer of Hedley & Bennett, a trailblazing kitchen essentials company. A multi-hyphenate, Ellen balances her roles as business owner, chef, TV personality, home renovator, wife and mother of two. Half Mexican, half English, a passion for cooking led Ellen to Mexico City for culinary school at age 18. She returned to LA to cook professionally in some of the city's best kitchens, including two-Michelin starred restaurant Providence, where she realized there was ample room for improvement in the standard kitchen work wear. Starting with only $300, Hedley & Bennett launched with a single apron, reimagining the kitchen staple with professional grade quality that was also stylish. Now, the multimillion dollar company has grown beyond its beloved apron collection to revamp even more kitchen essentials with pro-grade knives, kitchen linens, and more. In addition to being an acclaimed author from her memoir Dream First, Details Later, Ellen's debut home-design show with Tastemade premieres this May.

ABOUT INTUITIVE CONTENT

Founded by chef Andrew Zimmern and based in Minneapolis, Intuitive Content develops and produces dynamic original television series and broadcast specials while partnering with some of the world's biggest companies to create brand-driven series and web content. The company's expertise and focus is in creating entertainment around captivating human narrative, food, lifestyle and travel. Intuitive Content is dedicated to illuminating cultures around the globe with integrity and an exceptional production value. The company's series include Hope in the Water (PBS), Family Dinner (Magnolia Network/discovery+), Zoë Bakes (Magnolia Network/discovery+), Feral (Outdoor Channel), Wild Game Kitchen (Outdoor Channel), What's Eating America (MSNBC), Crash Test World (Discovery), The Zimmern List (Travel Channel) How to Survive a Murder (Reelz), Appetite for Life (Toyota), and more.

