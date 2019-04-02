Tastemakers Strengthen Global Operations Team

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tastemakers, LLC., a growing powerhouse specializing in global product development, manufacturing sales, marketing and distribution, is pleased to announce the addition of Lee Schneider and Charles Berzon to its global operations team. Both Schneider and Berzon will help support Tastemakers exponential growth and its commitment to operational excellence while reporting directly to the CEO, Scott Bachrach.

"It is a great feeling to expand our business both domestically and globally," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers, LLC. "As our business continues to grow, thrive and dominate new markets, it is necessary to add and appoint experienced individuals to ensure our rapid growth's success."

Lee Schneider has been hired as the COO of Tastemakers, LLC to oversee operations and financial matters. Schneider will act as the point of contact for their Hong Kong office, aiding with Accounting and Communications. With over 40 years of experience, Schneider joins Tastemakers after being the President of Commonwealth for over 20 years.

Charles Berzon joins Tastemakers' Arcade1Up team as General Manager of the Asia headquarters and will oversee operations. Previously, Berzon has worked on large brands such as Coca-Cola and Colgate, in addition to running his own manufacturing company. Berzon joins the Tastemakers team with over 30 years of experience.

In addition, Tastemakers will be promoting Albert Rapella to Senior Director of Global Compliance. Rapella, with over 20 years of experience in Management and Product Testing, continues to thrive as a member of the Tastemakers team. Before Tastemakers, Al spent over seven years at Toys 'R' Us as Director of Quality for their private label product line.

About Tastemakers, LLC:

Founded in 2011, Tastemakers, LLC. has made their name by leading industry trends with their innovative, high-quality products. Distributed in 50 countries worldwide, they focus on global product development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. Their latest venture, Arcade1Up, is currently leading the retro video game trend with their ¾ scale licenced arcade cabinets.

