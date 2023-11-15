Tastes Like Champagne, Feels Way Better: New Non-Alcoholic Wine 'Sparkling Blanc' from OJOY

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OJOY Wine Company introduces Sparkling Blanc, the flagship offering in its collection of fine dealcoholized wines. Unlike other non-alcoholic wines that lack flavor and depth, Sparkling Blanc is bursting with character and complexity, suited perfectly for the discerning palates of people who love wine.

"When I stopped drinking alcohol, I found myself yearning for a high quality NA wine that tasted as good as ordinary wine," says OJOY Founder & CEO Marc Wendt. "We launched the brand to offer an option to wine lovers that delivers on taste without the typical downsides ordinary wine can have–headaches, hangovers, and dehydration."

The non-alcoholic white blend combines high quality ingredients like 100% California wine with cutting edge innovation in dealcoholization technology. The result is a crisp, dry, and subtly fruit-forward non-alcoholic wine with notes of apricot, black currant, and citrus.

Benefits of Non-Alcoholic Wine (NA Wine)

Besides the advantage of avoiding a hangover, OJOY offers another edge over ordinary wine: lower calorie intake. Whereas ordinary wine contains on average 12% abv and 150 calories per glass, OJOY Sparkling Blanc contains less than 0.5% abv and only 15 calories per glass. With up to 90% fewer calories than ordinary wine, Sparkling Blanc offers people focusing on diet, health, and wellness a new option in social settings.

Top Off Holiday Festivities With OJOY Sparkling Blanc

Fun, playful, and provocative, OJOY Sparkling Blanc makes a thoughtful gift for the holidays. Suitable for coworkers, family and friends, or even creating inclusive celebrations for party goers and houseguests, OJOY Sparkling Blanc perfectly tops off holiday festivities.

Shopping for a wine lover this holiday season? OJOY offers two great options:

  • Sparkling Blanc 8 Pack, 355 mL Cans ($99, amazon.com)
  • Sparkling Blanc 4 Pack Limited Edition Gift Set, 355 mL Cans, Set of 2 Wine Tumblers ($59, drinkojoy.com)

About OJOY Wine Company

OJOY launched in 2023 with a simple mission to make great tasting wine for everyone. Whether or not you drink alcohol, you'll love discovering the finer side of non-alcoholic wine with every convenient can of OJOY Sparkling Blanc. Why cans? Each 355-mL can is about the same as ½ bottle of wine, holding two 6-ounce pours, to maximize freshness and minimize waste.

