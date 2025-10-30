TAST!EZ Drops Five New Frozen Snack Flavors Perfect for Fall Gatherings at Home

Frozen snack brand TAST!EZ expands its offerings with craveable, fall-inspired flavors like Chili Mac & Cheese Triangles, Mexican Elote-Style Street Corn Triangles and more

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAST!EZ™, McCain Foods' innovative frozen snack brand, is expanding its portfolio with five new fall flavors inspired by the peak season for cozy get-togethers and comfort food cravings. Perfect for casual hangs – from game day to game night – the newest TAST!EZ lineup makes snacking social moments easier with low-prep, crave-worthy bites that bring energy and fun to any fall occasion.

With consumers dining out less*, TAST!EZ offers restaurant-quality snacks with flavors like chili, Buffalo mac and cheese and Mexican elote-style street corn in sharable formats that remind snackers of a cozy night in. Each bite features a crispy exterior and savory, loaded fillings, and goes from freezer to table in minutes with quick prep in the air fryer or oven.

The five new additions include:

Crispy, golden triangles filled with nostalgic mac and cheese, kicked up with smoky buffalo heat. A bite-sized, less-mess version of everyone's favorite football flavors, tapping into the growing love for bold, fiery snacks.

Mexican elote-inspired bites with roasted corn and melty cheese, wrapped in a mild spicy breading. A nod to Mexican street food's rapid growth on appetizer menus.

A hearty mashup of beef chili, creamy mac and cheese and a touch of spice, sealed in a crispy triangle. A fusion of two classic fall potluck favorites.

Classic pull-apart cheese curds with a game day-winning flavor, featuring a chip-inspired twist on tangy sour cream and savory onion in a crispy breading.

Tender pork crumbles and sweet BBQ seasoning in a crispy triangle, perfect for savory snacking during a football game.

As consumers increasingly look for low-lift ways to elevate snacking and entertaining at home, the new TAST!EZ lineup is designed to make hosting easy with quick-to-prepare, hearty foods that keep any casual hangout thriving.

"Fall is all about gathering with friends and family, and the new TAST!EZ lineup makes it easy to serve up bold, craveable flavors in minutes," said Roderik Nuyens, Director of Retail Marketing, US Appetizers at McCain Foods. "By reimagining classic comfort foods in easy, shareable formats, TAST!EZ takes the hassle out of hosting—making it the go-to solution for snackable, social moments during the peak season for cozy get-togethers and comfort food cravings."

The new products double the TAST!EZ snacking portfolio, which initially launched in retail in 2024 with popular varieties such as TAST!EZ Nacho Cheese Triangles and TAST!EZ Garlic Cheese Curds. Since then, TAST!EZ has been recognized by consumers as the 2025 Best New Product in the Frozen Apps & Snacks category, awarded by Newsweek.

The new TAST!EZ flavors are now available in the frozen snack aisle at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart, ShopRite, Hannaford, Food Lion and others. Visit https://tastiez.com to find out where to buy and learn more.

*IPSOS, Consumer Tracker 2024

About TAST!EZ

TAST!EZ™, a frozen appetizer brand from McCain Foods, delivers restaurant-quality flavor in every bite-sized snack. Launched in 2024, TAST!EZ offers shareable snack formats with a crispy exterior and flavor-packed fillings, ready in minutes in an oven or air fryer. Recognized by Newsweek as one of the Best New Products of 2025, TAST!EZ continues to redefine snacking with its satisfying crunch and irresistible flavors.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,900 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

About McCain Foods USA

McCain Foods USA is a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the country. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccainusafoodservice.com/.

