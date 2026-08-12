TAST!EZ Launches New Flavor-Fulls Frozen Snacks with Sauce Built Inside

Hold the dip – these frozen snacks deliver bold flavor and sauce for satisfying pick-me-up moments

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., August 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAST!EZ™, the frozen snack brand from McCain Foods USA, today announced the launch of TAST!EZ Flavor-Fulls, a new lineup featuring delicious, cheese- and sauce-filled centers that offer a bold hit of flavor. Flavor-Fulls put a tasty spin on familiar frozen favorites in an all-new format, delivering a unique, multi-sensorial snacking experience that can be enjoyed at home.

TAST!EZ Flavor-Fulls come in three varieties:

TAST!EZ Flavor-Fulls bring bold flavor in three tasty new varieties: Mini Marinara Mozzarella Sticks, Mini Creamy Garlic Mozzarella Sticks and Cheddar & Bacon Potato Bites.

Mini Marinara Mozzarella Sticks : Mini mozzarella sticks with melty cheese and marinara sauce inside, wrapped in a crispy coating for the classic dipping experience in one easy, snackable bite.

: Mini mozzarella sticks with melty cheese and marinara sauce inside, wrapped in a crispy coating for the classic dipping experience in one easy, snackable bite. Mini Creamy Garlic Mozzarella Sticks : Crispy breading, melty mozzarella and a creamy garlic sauce center offer a rich, savory twist on a familiar favorite.

: Crispy breading, melty mozzarella and a creamy garlic sauce center offer a rich, savory twist on a familiar favorite. Cheddar & Bacon Potato Bites: Delicious potato bites filled with cheddar and bacon for a hot, satisfying snack that delivers layers of hearty flavor and texture.

Bold flavor, built inside

Everyone loves dipping sauce, and with TAST!EZ Flavor-Fulls your favorite sauces are built right into your snack. Crispy on the outside and hot and melty on the inside, with a burst of sauce in the center, every bite packs big flavor.

Whether you're tackling a busy day, getting an after-school snack on the table or fighting off the pre-dinner hangries, Flavor-Fulls fit naturally into hectic routines and deliver a tasty pick-me-up without missing a beat. It's an easy way to shake up snack time, with no extra prep or condiments required.

"Today's consumers want snacks that are easy to prepare, but they also want something that satisfies," said Roderik Nuyens, Director of Retail Marketing, US Snacking at McCain Foods USA. "With the innovation of TAST!EZ Flavor-Fulls, we're bringing a creative take on frozen snacks that delivers restaurant-inspired flavor at home in just minutes using an air fryer or oven."

The new Flavor-Fulls lineup builds on the TAST!EZ mission to make bold, flavorful frozen snacks easier to enjoy at home. Since launching in 2024 with favorites like Mini Mozzarella Sticks and Garlic Cheese Curds, TAST!EZ has quickly gained momentum in the frozen aisle.

TAST!EZ Flavor-Fulls are now available in the frozen snack aisle at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Wakefern, for an MSRP of $4.99 each. To learn more and find TAST!EZ near you, visit https://www.tastiez.com.

About TAST!EZ

TAST!EZ™, a frozen snack brand from McCain Foods USA, delivers restaurant-quality flavor in every bite. Launched in 2024, TAST!EZ offers delicious frozen snacks with a crispy exterior and flavor-packed fillings, ready in minutes in an air fryer or oven. Recognized as a winner in the Frozen Appetizer/Snack category of the 2025 BrandSpark Best New Product Awards (as featured in Newsweek), TAST!EZ continues to redefine snacking with its satisfying crunch and irresistible flavors.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 4,400 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

About McCain Foods USA

McCain Foods USA is a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the country. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccainusafoodservice.com/.

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SOURCE TAST!EZ