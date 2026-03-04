Frozen Snack Brand TAST!EZ Drops a First-of-its-Kind Game Night Loungewear Set Designed for Snacking and Tabletop Game Play

The limited-edition set, featuring tearaway napkin sleeves designed to solve messy, game night snacking, will be available for giveaway* starting March 9

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen snack brand TAST!EZ™ today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Game Night Loungewear Set designed for low-key, at-home hangs as tabletop gaming continues to rise in popularity, especially among younger generations.

The custom clothing is part of a limited-time giveaway* designed for game night fans who want to snack on bold appetizers like TAST!EZ while keeping hands and game pieces clean during play – because great game night snacks often come with the downside of messy fingers, cluttered tables or game components that don't make it through the night unscathed.

With a blend of coziness, function and playful style, the loungewear features tear-away napkin sleeves with Y2K-inspired snap buttons, a built-in pocket for dice, cards, or a score pad, and a bold "Here for the Snacks" back graphic.

The limited-edition clothing set is available to select participants at no cost while supplies last as part of a TAST!EZ Game Night Loungewear Kit, which includes everything fans need to game in style and comfort:

One-of-a-kind loungewear set

Snack-inspired playing cards and dice

A variety of TAST!EZ frozen appetizers

"Game night snacks are essential but can cause mess, interrupt play and damage boards and cards," said Roderik Nuyens, Director of Retail Marketing, US Appetizers at McCain Foods US. "Conversations across Reddit and other social platforms show gamers have tried everything from finger chopsticks to bland, no-mess snacks, but there hasn't been a great solution—until now. With TAST!EZ and its new Game Night Kit, fans no longer need to choose between great snacks and great gameplay."

As Gen Z and Millennial consumers increasingly shift away from traditional nightlife, trends like "soft partying" that emphasize more intentional, low-pressure ways to connect—from game nights to run clubs and dance classes—are on the rise. Studies show board game sales increased more than 30% from 2019 to 2022 while activity-based gatherings like board game events grew by 8x from 2023 to 2024.

TAST!EZ, the new bold and flavorful line of frozen snacks, is perfect for casual hangs, from game nights to game day. With newly launched flavors such as Buffalo Mac & Cheese Triangles and Mexican-Style Street Corn Triangles and classics like Garlic Cheese Curds and Mini Italian-Style Mozzarella Sticks, TAST!EZ are ready in minutes in the air fryer or oven, making it easy to serve crowd-pleasing flavors in shareable, snackable formats that make every get-together more exciting. TAST!EZ are available in the frozen snack aisle at select retailers nationwide including Walmart, ShopRite, Food Lion and Publix, and retail for $4.99.

Beginning Monday, March 9 at 9 AM EDT, fans can visit TastiezGameNight.com for a chance to score a free Game Night Loungewear Kit, available first-come, first-served while supplies last. A second drop will follow on Monday, March 16 at 9 AM EDT.

Want to get your game on? TAST!EZ is also hosting gaming meetups on March 12 and 19 at New York City gaming store Hex & Co (Union Square), where attendees can nosh on TAST!EZ snacks, game with friends and have the chance to snag their own TAST!EZ Game Night Loungewear Kit.

About TAST!EZ

TAST!EZ™, a frozen appetizer brand from McCain Foods, delivers restaurant-quality flavor in every bite-sized snack. Launched in 2024, TAST!EZ offers shareable snack formats with a crispy exterior and flavor-packed fillings, ready in minutes in an oven or air fryer. Recognized by Newsweek as one of the Best New Products of 2025, TAST!EZ continues to redefine snacking with its satisfying crunch and irresistible flavors.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 4,400 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

About McCain Foods USA

McCain Foods USA is a leading supplier of frozen potato and snack food products for the foodservice markets, retail grocery chains and private label brands in restaurants and supermarket freezers across the country. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://www.mccainusafoodservice.com/.

*About the TAST!EZ Game Night Loungewear Kit Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The TAST!EZ Game Night Loungewear Kit Giveaway is sponsored by McCain Foods (USA), Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are at least 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Begins at 9:00 a.m. EDT on 3/9/2026 & ends at 5:00 p.m. EDT on 3/16/2026, or when all prizes have been claimed (whichever occurs first). Prizes are available on a first come, first served basis during each entry period, while supplies last. Quantities are limited. For Official Rules, prize description, entry periods, and complete details visit TastiezGameNight.com.

