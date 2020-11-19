Tastings.com Drops 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Available on Tastings.com, the free gift guide features top-rated and most-giftable wines, beers, spirits, sakes, ciders and mixers from BTI's 2020 expert reviews. The guide serves up winning cocktail recipes from BTI's World Cocktail Championships in addition to delicious holiday-inspired cocktail recipes that are easy to make at home.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many will shop online this season and will be looking for gifts for friends, family and co-workers. High-end spirits, beer and wine remain a staple of gift giving, and we make choosing them easy," said Jerald O'Kennard, Executive Director at BTI.

According to O'Kennard, "Nationwide restrictions on bars and restaurants have shifted consumer behavior, but certainly haven't diminished their passion and pursuit of distinctive drinks. Liqueur sales have sky-rocketed, which is a great indication that home cocktailing is on fire. Across the country consumers are diving deep into home mixology and cocktail creativity that brings the bar experience home."

The Tastings.com Holiday Gift Guide makes finding and purchasing unique wines, beers and spirits foolproof and simple. With just a click, Tastings.com's "Buy-It-Now" button allows consumers to buy any item featured in the guide via direct links to retailer sites.

Considered the nation's leading beverage product testing organization, BTI tests thousands of beverages annually and is accredited by the ASTM for its blind tasting standards and universally for professionalism, fairness and consistency. Its ratings have catapulted brands like Grey Goose and Pappy Van Winkle into the pantheon of the world's most successful brands.

Items featured in the guide were blindly judged and scientifically vetted based on merit alone by an unpaid panel of experts. Categories include: "2020's Best of Year Awards" (i.e. 2020 Best Chardonnay, 2020 Best Whiskey, etc.), "The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirit Alternatives," "Coffee" (featuring spirits, liqueurs, ready-to-drink items, and recipes), "Indulge and Impress" (high-end, luxurious items worth the splurge), "Sparklers" (i.e. 2020's Best Champagne for holiday entertaining and New Year's Eve), and more. Throughout the guide, there are "Best Buy" mentions, showcasing spirits that offer exceptional value (best score to price ratio).

"Consumers are often confused and overwhelmed by the abundance of choices. The goal of our guide is to provide consumers with vetted, tried and tested, 'insider picks' that will undoubtedly impress any recipient. The guide will give consumers confidence in their purchases," said O'Kennard.

Tastings.com is making the gift guide available to anyone interested at http://www.tastings.com/holiday/2020-Holiday-Gift-Guide.aspx. Consumers can purchase products featured in the gift guide by simply clicking on the bottle images which link to Tastings.com's "Buy-It-Now" buttons.

To learn more about BTI visit https://bevtest.com/.

