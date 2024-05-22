Tastry and RNDC Launch Program to Engage Next Generation of Wine Consumption Using AI

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tastry, a consumer insights and artificial intelligence technology leader in the wine industry, and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), leading wholesale beverage distributor in the U.S., launched "Sales Accelerator," a collaborative, multi-faceted program designed to increase awareness and sales for wine producers and retailers while transforming the consumer shopping experience.

"We are excited to be working closely with RNDC," said Tastry CEO, Katerina Axelsson. "The partnership enables our organizations to be at the forefront of innovation and provides a clear competitive advantage for our mutual winery and retail clients."

The collaboration between RNDC and Tastry is centered on integrating the power of artificial intelligence into the wine industry. Tastry uses a proprietary methodology to associate hundreds of chemical compounds and their effect on consumer perceptions of flavor expressions in wine, ultimately pairing consumers with the wines they will most likely favor. In April, eRNDC launched a program to pilot Tastry AI on the platform, incorporating Tastry AI's consumer insights into the product discovery journey for on and off-premise buyers.

"It's an exciting time to be working with the Tastry team," said David Lane, RNDC's Chief Supplier Excellence and Growth Officer. "Tastry's offering represents the future of the industry by harnessing advanced AI technology to create greater efficiency and value for suppliers and retailers, and by improving the ability to connect consumers with wines that match their palate. This vision is aligned with RNDC's goal of being the distributor of choice and connecting with consumers."

The Sales Accelerator program is available as of May 22, 2024. For more information, please visit Tastry.com/RNDC

About Tastry

Tastry was founded with the understanding that each palate is as complex as a fingerprint. Powered by a proprietary chemistry methodology and revolutionary AI technology, Tastry can predict consumer preferences for products even before they hit the shelves. Through online and retail technology solutions, Tastry is rapidly transforming the process of purchasing and selling wine to help wineries grow, drive retail loyalty, and streamline the shopping experience to provide consumers with their favorite wine every time. To learn more, visit tastry.com.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC's national reach helps suppliers build strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC operates in 39 states including the District of Columbia across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com.

