Tasty Burger Returns to Fenway Park as the Official Burger of the Boston Red Sox

Iconic Boston Team Taps Boston-Based Neighborhood Burger Joint for Partnership

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasty Burger and the Boston Red Sox announce today that Tasty Burger is the Official Burger of the Boston Red Sox.

"We are excited to welcome Tasty Burger back as the Official Burger of the Boston Red Sox," said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, Boston Red Sox. "With roots right behind Fenway Park, Tasty Burger has long been part of the gameday tradition for our fans. This partnership brings that familiar, local flavor directly into the ballpark, giving fans another way to enjoy a true taste of Boston at Fenway Park."

Red Sox fans will be able to get their Tasty Burger fix in multiple locations around Fenway Park: a flagship Tasty Burger stand on the Big Concourse, dedicated Tasty Burger stands on the Ketel One 3rd Base Deck and the fan-oriented Jersey Street entertainment zone, in their seats via Fenway Park hawkers, and inside the park's amazing luxury suites.

"There's no better matchup than baseball and burgers," says Tasty Burger CEO David DuBois. "And no better feeling than catching a burger mid-air from a hawker inside Fenway Park during a Sox game." DuBois continues, "Bringing our burgers back to Fenway Park is a dream come true for a local Boston company like ours."

Tasty Burger's menu inside Fenway Park features the Hamburger, Cheeseburger, and Chili Cheeseburger. Exclusive to Fenway's luxury suites will be Tasty Burger's signature The Big Tasty Burger.

As the Official Burger, Tasty Burger brings Red Sox energy into its four stores throughout the season with in-store promotions, visits from Wally and the World Series trophies, ticket giveaways and more.

Tasty Burger was the Official Burger of the Red Sox from 2014-2020, and has returned as the Official Burger this 2026 Red Sox season.

About Tasty Burger

Founded by a group of chef friends who dreamed of opening a burger joint, Tasty Burger opened its first location behind the historic Fenway Park in 2010. A modern fast food neighborhood burger restaurant, Tasty Burger quickly became known as the city's favorite spot to grab a great-tasting burger made with fresh ingredients and served in a fun, laidback atmosphere. With four locations around the Boston area and growing, Tasty Burger can be found in Fenway, Back Bay, Harvard Square and Central Square, as well as inside Fenway Park as the Official Burger of the Boston Red Sox.

For more information, visit www.tastyburger.com and follow @tastyburgerusa.

SOURCE Tasty Burger