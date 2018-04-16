Tasty Emporium Thai 18th Anniversary Menu

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Emporium Thai, one of the Los Angeles area's top-rated Southern Thai restaurants, has announced their 18th Anniversary Prix Fixe menu, priced at $18.18 in celebration of their 18 years of operations in the Los Angeles area. As part of the special 18-day long celebration the specially priced menu will be available for both lunch and dinner starting on April 18th, with 18% of all proceeds donated in the memory of the owners' mother, Supis, to the Chase Child Life Program at the UCLA Mattel Children Hospital.

Voted Top 100 Best Thai Restaurant in the US Emporium Thai House Special Curry

Emporium Thai was founded in March of 2000 by John Sungkamee. In 2006 John and his siblings went on to acquire Jitlada in Hollywood and established it as one of the region's most notable Thai restaurants.

"Our mother brought 12 of us to the USA by winning a Green Card Lottery back in 1990, providing my brothers and sisters the opportunity to grow up in America," said John Sungkamee. "She instilled in us a passion for authentic southern Thai cooking, so as we celebrate our 18th year anniversary, we're recognizing her love and devotion to native authenticity in cooking by creating and presenting an amazing all-Thai Prix Fixe menu for a cause. That's why we are honoring her with this 18-day menu."

The Prix Fixe menu includes a choice of three tasty appetizers and four delectable main courses. A companion wine flight, also priced at $18.18 is available.

Select Appetizer:

Thai Dumplings

Akon Salad

Vegan Mango Salad

Phuket Hot Wings

Aka: Andy Wings: Thai style Buffalo wings cooked with southern curry sauce recipe that has been handed down for generations.

Select Main Course:

Moo Palo with Jasmine Rice

Thai favorite stewed pork belly with eggs in our house Soy Sauce

Massaman Curry Gai over Rice

Listed on CNN Travel as the #1 most delicious food in the world in 2017

Pad See Ew Westwood

Our Pad See Ew is best known in Westwood

(Vegetarian available)

Ken Special

Thai Basil Ground Chicken over rice with Fried Egg

Wine Paring

2016 Margerum Wine Company Riviera Rose

A perfect complement to spicy Thai food, the Riviera Rose has gobs of fresh berry fruit with lush strawberry and raspberry flavors.

2012 Gerard Bertrand Minervois Red

Flavors of dried prunes, roasted coffee, blackcurrant, plums and cherries gives this wine a unique, well-structured style that goes perfect with spicy pork, chicken and beef dishes.

Reservations by calling the restaurant directly, (310) 478-2838, or via Emporium Thai's online reservation system.

