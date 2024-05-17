Tasty French Croissants, Made in Utah: Bridor Announces New Bread And Pastry Manufacturing Facility in Western United States

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridor, a top producer of premium quality bakery products and Viennese pastries that are sold in more than 100 countries, announced their investment in a new manufacturing facility in Greater Salt Lake City, Utah. The plant will be Bridor's fifth in North America, with one being in New Jersey, one in Connecticut and two in Canada.

Bridor's tasty croissants

With a major investment of nearly $220 million from 2024 to 2029, Bridor continues its pursuit of strong global growth and underlines the commitment of Le Duff Group to speed up its development in the industrial bakery sector.

Construction of the new factory will start in fall 2024 and is set to conclude by the end of 2025. Production will be operational in January 2026 and will offer a large range of artisan breads and Viennese pastries tailored for the American market and adapted to Western customer preferences.

"This factory will enable Bridor to meet the specific needs of the American market by having a production site close to its regional customers," says CEO of Bridor in North America Eric de Saint Lager. "It will propose a wide range of artisanal breads and Viennese pastries designed specifically for the American consumers."

This venture will lead to over 150 immediate new jobs in 2026, and 300 in the long-term, shared between operators, bakers, engineers, supervisors, mechanics and quality controllers who reside in the Brigham City area. Through its training academy, Bridor will provide its talents with essential know-how to make premium artisanal products on an industrial scale. Recruitment will be partially anticipated in 2025 to build up and welcome the team in the plant's early stage.

"They're really high paying jobs for our area, and that excites us because we don't have to worry about trying to get people to move up here to fill those jobs," says Brigham City Mayor DJ Bott. "We're now in competition to hire the people that live here, but are commuting outside of Brigham City to get the pay they need. We may be able to bring those folks home, and that is exciting."

Partner of the largest catering and hotel professionals, Bridor has combined traditional know-how with industrial excellence for over 30 years. Bridor also teams up with top renowned baking chefs to propose original products for high-end customers. The experience of Bridor's professionals and the construction of the new plant will enable the spread of French bakery products throughout the United States.

"We can say we will now have real, genuine French pastries made right here in Utah and shipped nationally," Bott proclaimed. "The tasty product that they bake and their friendly business demeanor really excites us."

ABOUT LE DUFF GROUP

Le Duff Group is a major player in both the food industry (bakery, vegetables & ready meals) and the catering sector.

Founded in 1976 by Louis Le Duff, the group is present in over 100 countries, achieves an annual turnover of around $3.2 billion as of 2024, owns 18 production sites and employs over 19,000 people worldwide.

The group owes its success to its restaurant chains (Brioche Dorée, Del Arte, Fournil de Pierre, La Madeleine in the USA, etc.) and to its food industry division: Bridor, a manufacturer of premium-quality bakery products for hotel, catering and retail professionals, as well as Cite Gourmande and Frial, which make local-style vegetables & ready meals.

ABOUT BRIDOR

Leading French manufacturer of premium frozen bakery products (bread, Viennese pastries), Bridor, a subsidiary of Le Duff Group, has combined large scale manufacturing strength with the virtuosity of bakery expertise for 30 years. From its various production sites around the world, the company creates superior-quality products inspired by the bakery cultures of the world for hotel, catering and retail professionals.

Louis Le Duff founded Bridor in 1988. The company generates a yearly turnover of $1.7 billion, employs 4,500 people and is present in over 100 countries.

