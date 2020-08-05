Tasty Restaurant Group to Acquire Five Burger King Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasty Restaurant Group, a wholly-owned affiliate of Los Angeles-based private equity firm Triton Pacific, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire five Burger King restaurants in Iowa, along with select real estate assets, for $1.00.

The acquisition includes three locations that are currently owned by the seller and will be acquired, and two locations that are leased. Tasty Restaurant Group will manage the portfolio and oversee its daily operations.

"Quick service restaurants have performed well over the past few months, most notably due to the sector's ability to quickly adapt to social-distancing requirements with minimal interruption," said Craig Faggen, Triton Pacific's chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to expand our footprint of Burger King restaurants in western-Iowa, which we expect will provide strong cash flow due to improved economies of scale and increased market share."

Upon closing, Tasty Restaurant Group's portfolio will include 116 Pizza Hut restaurants and 72 Burger King restaurants in 10 states. The acquisition builds upon its relationship with Restaurant Brands International, which controls Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes brands.

About Tasty Restaurant Group

Tasty Restaurant Group, LLC, is a vertically integrated quick service restaurant operator which brings in-depth leadership experience and expertise in operating, building, and exiting restaurant investments. The company provides management of portfolio companies controlled by Tasty Brands, LP. Its leadership team brings over 35 years of experience and has operated over 16,000 franchisee/franchisor locations.

About Triton Pacific

Triton Pacific, founded in 2001, is a private equity firm offering income and growth investment programs for both accredited and non-accredited investors. The firm focuses on investing in established small and mid-size companies across multiple sectors that exhibit attractive fundamentals, including quick service restaurants.

