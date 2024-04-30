TASTYKAKE® UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION PRODUCTS AND PACKAGING INSPIRED BY THE GARFIELD MOVIE

The Garfield Movie™ themed packaging will be on select Tastykake items in conjunction with a national sweepstakes

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tastykake® is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with the upcoming Columbia Pictures/Alcon Entertainment film, The Garfield MovieTM, releasing exclusively in theaters May 24. This promotion brings together two beloved franchises – Garfield, which started as an adored comic strip and has spanned over four decades, and Tastykake, with more than 100 years of baking experience. The dynamic duo promises fans an irresistible fusion of humor and flavor.

As part of this collaboration, Tastykake will introduce a limited-edition line of Garfield-themed orange snacks inspired by the grumpy, lasagna-loving cat and his witty escapades. The limited-edition products include the brand-new Cat Nap Cupcakes – Tastykake® crème filled chocolate cupcakes, crafted with a sweet crème filling, decadent chocolate cake and smooth, orange-colored icing, making them melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

In addition to the new product, you can find themed packaged Mini Donuts, Mini Muffins, Orange Snowballs and Pecan Swirls. These treats will delight fans of all ages and offer a nostalgic taste of childhood memories. Available in select retailers nationwide, The Garfield MovieTM-themed packing will feature multiple characters from the film. Additionally, cartons will have seven different collectable trading cards featuring the iconic characters.

"The opportunity to collaborate with The Garfield Movie TM and bring joy, laughter and tasty treats to fans is so exciting for Tastykake," said Ashley Hornsby, director of brand management for Tastykake. "Garfield's timeless charm and humor perfectly complement Tastykake's commitment to creating delicious treats that bring people together."

In addition to the special packaging on select products, Tastykake is running a live sweepstakes that is free to enter on Tastykake.com/GarfieldTheMovie. Launched on April 22 at 12:00 pm EST, the sweepstakes permits one entry per day per person until June 7 at 11:59 am EST. Starting April 26, winners will be randomly selected to win one grand prize ($1,000 cash, one year of Tastykake products, two Fandango movie tickets* for The Garfield MovieTM and an official The Garfield MovieTM poster) or one of six runner-up prizes ($100 cash, $20 worth of Tastykake products and two Fandango movie tickets* for The Garfield Movie TM). The prizes will be determined on a weekly basis throughout the duration of the sweepstakes.

To learn more, please visit www.Tastykake.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook. The Garfield Movie TM releases exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 24.

About Tastykake

A snack favorite since 1914, Tastykake offers a complete line of snack cakes, pies, cookies, and donuts available in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and other retailers. Celebrated for freshness and quality, the Tastykake product portfolio includes such classics as Krimpets®, Kandy Kakes® and Juniors®. One taste of a Tastykake treat and you'll know why this brand has been a favorite of many for more than 100 years. Tastykake is a brand of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States. For more information on Tastykake, please visit www.tastykake.com

About The Garfield Movie

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. The film is directed by Mark Dindal with a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds based on the Garfield characters created by Jim Davis.

Producers are Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost and Namit Malhotra. Executive Producers are Jim Davis, Scott Parish, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Carl Rogers, Tom Jacomb, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz and Justin Baldoni. The film features the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Snoop Dogg.

*Fandango Promotional Code ("Code") is good towards the purchase of one movie ticket (up to $15 total ticket price and associated fees and charges) to see The Garfield Movie at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Valid only for purchases at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app. Code is void if not redeemed by 7/31/24 or when The Garfield Movie is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. Offer valid for one-time use only. Limit 2 Codes per person. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango's Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. See Tastykake.come/GarfieldTheMovie for full details.

