Tasveer Festival Returns In-Person and Online October 1-24

Keynote Speaker Riz Ahmed slated to attend virtually.

Tasveer Festival takes place October 1-24, 2021.

Full festival schedule online at tasveerfestival.org

In its 16th year, Tasveer Festival will showcase the best in South Asian film, literature, and storytelling in a SXSW-style festival.

Tasveer Festival highlights three themes " Watch | Read | Talk " that combines the 16th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF), 3rd Tasveer South Asian LitFest (TSAL), and a brand new and exciting platform that includes comedy workshops and South Asian pride narratives through the Desi Girl Comedy Project.

Highlights include:

Swara Bhaskar scheduled to speak via Zoom on opening night.

scheduled to speak via Zoom on opening night. Diaspora films theme: opening films include Coming Out With the Help of a Time Machine and 7 Days and the closing night film is Americanish, starring a great Muslim all-women cast based out of New York .

. Two award-winning Afghan films: one was the Academy Award entry for Afghanistan 2019, the second filmmaker, who recently escaped from Afghanistan , has two films in the festival: Hava Maryam Ayesha and Rona Azim's Mother

2019, the second filmmaker, who recently escaped from , has two films in the festival: and Mother A script workshop with Shiwani Srivastava , whose film Wedding Season is in production with Netflix.

, whose film is in production with Netflix. Tasveer Film Fund showcase: The participants of the inaugural Tasveer Film Fund program will premiere their film on opening night of the festival. Additionally, nine finalists for this year's program will pitch their projects to a panel of experts for the opportunity to receive $5,000 grants. This year's program is supported by Netflix.

grants. This year's program is supported by Netflix. Sundance 2021 award-winner for Special Jury Prize and the Audience award, Writing with Fire. Filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh scheduled to attend in-person.

Literary Events and Industry Panels

The third annual Tasveer South Asian Litfest (TSAL) will feature South Asian writers participating in unique virtual events focused on various themes through book readings and panel discussions. The stellar lineup of writers from South Asia and its diaspora features diverse programming that will contribute to a colorful, powerful virtual literary event. Find the full schedule of literary events and industry panels here .

Supporters include: WA State Department of Health , Group Health Foundation , Netflix , and Amazon . Tasveer Festival at tasveerfestival.org ; or follow Tasveer's social media channels: Instagram and Twitter @TasveerOrg; Facebook @TasveerOrgUS; and YouTube .

