TAT concludes the second edition of “The One for Nature” campaign

To promote sustainable tourism in Thailand via www.tourismthailand.org/theonefornature and on-ground activities in Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

PHUKET, Thailand, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has concluded the second edition of "The One for Nature" project with a series of online and on the ground responsible tourism initiatives that underline Thailand's direction towards high-value and sustainable tourism experiences, following the success of the campaign's first edition in 2020.

Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said, "The campaign corresponds with the TAT's Corporate Plan 2023-2027, which aims to elevate TAT's position as the strategic leader in driving Thailand towards experience-based and sustainable tourism. Activities under "The One for Nature" campaign are conceptualised to strengthen the awareness of Amazing Thailand as a quality destination for sustainable tourism that appeals to environmentally conscious travellers."

In its second edition, "The One for Nature" campaign is aimed to offer environmentally conscious travellers from all over the world the opportunity to immerse themselves in even more abundant natural surroundings once again after natural sights across Thailand have rejuvenated and restored their natural beauty.

The campaign kicked off with online and on the ground activities from August to September 2023. During the one month, the online campaign garnered 10,369,360 impressions.

Travellers were invited to join an online activity via www.tourismthailand.org/theonefornature by uploading their own photo of their favourite travel destination in Thailand and share on social media for their friends to vote. The top two participants with the highest votes were awarded an exclusive four-day/three-night sustainable tour package. Each package included round-trip flight tickets for two, accommodation, meals, and activities. The third, fourth, and fifth-place winners also received prizes.

Travellers were also invited to join on the ground responsible tourism activities of learning how to recycle and turn trash into treasure. The activities were arranged at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chon Buri, and the Walking Streets in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

The campaign concluded in Phuket with a collaboration between TAT, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and SCG to construct coral larval settlement with 3D Cement Printing Technology using marine-friendly materials for marine ecosystem rehabilitation. The placement of coral larval settlement under the sea at Ko Racha Yai was proceeded by Racha master diver volunteers and the Racha Phuket Hotel.

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand

