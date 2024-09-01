TAT Technologies Announces Proposed Private Placement to Israeli Institutional and Accredited Investors

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: TATT - News) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, announced today that, following the approval of its Board of Directors, it has received and accepted commitments from Israeli institutional and accredited investors (as defined under Israel's Securities Law, 5728-1968) (the "Investors"), to participate in a private placement (the "Private Placement") of Ordinary Shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The Company is expected to issue and sell to the Investors an aggregate of 673,340 Ordinary Shares (the "Shares"), for a purchase price of NIS 54.95 per Share (approximately $15.03 per Share*). The newly issued Shares are expected to represent approximately 6.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares after the consummation of such sale. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in September 2024.

The Company expects to receive net proceeds from the sale of the Shares, after deducting offering expenses, of approximately NIS 36.5 million (or approximately $10.0 million*). The Company intends to use such proceeds for general corporate purposes.

In addition, FIMI Israel Opportunity FIVE, Limited Partnership and FIMI Opportunity V, L.P. (the "FIMI Funds"), the Company's largest shareholder, notified the Company that it received and accepted commitments from Israeli institutional and accredited investors to purchase from the FIMI Funds an aggregate of 2,349,706 Ordinary Shares, for a purchase price of NIS 54.95 per Ordinary Share (approximately $15.03 per Ordinary Share*), or an aggregate of NIS 129.1 million (approximately $35.3 million*). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Ordinary Shares by the FIMI Funds. Following the consummation of the Private Placement and the private sale of Ordinary Shares by the FIMI Funds, the FIMI Funds are expected to beneficially own approximately 26.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares.

The Private Placement and the sale by the FIMI Funds are being made in Israel only and not to U.S. persons, as defined in Rule 902 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to a registration exemption afforded by Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act, and the Shares will be subject to certain transfer restrictions. The Shares will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements according to the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, issuance or transfer would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

* Calculated based on the exchange rate of $1.00:NIS 3.656, as published by the Bank of Israel on August 30, 2024.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the issuance and sale of the shares, the closing date of the transaction, and the Company's intended use of the proceeds from the sale of the Shares. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com

