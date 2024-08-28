TAT Technologies Grows Revenue by 36%, Increases Net Income by 78% and increased adjusted EBITDA by 69%, for the Second Quarter of 2024

Company Delivers 7th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues and Profits

Management Reviews Financial Results and Provides Business Update on Quarterly Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2024:

Revenues increased by 36.2% to $36.5 million compared to $26.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2024 revenues increased by 36% to 70.6$ million compared to $52 million in the first half of 2023.

to compared to for the second quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2024 revenues increased by 36% to 70.6$ million compared to in the first half of 2023. Gross profit increased by 47.1% to $8.0 million compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 (21.9% of revenues in Q2\24 compared to 20.2% of revenues in Q2\23) . For the first half of 2024 gross profit increase by 55.4% to $15.1 million compared to $9.7 million in the first half of 2023 (20.9% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 18.6% of revenues in H1\23)

to compared to for the second quarter of 2023 (21.9% of revenues in Q2\24 compared to 20.2% of revenues in Q2\23) For the first half of 2024 gross profit increase by 55.4% to compared to in the first half of 2023 (20.9% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 18.6% of revenues in H1\23) Operating Income increased by 78.5% to $2.7 million compared to $1.5 million in Q2\23, (7.5% of revenues in Q2\24 compared to 6.5% of revenues in Q2\23). For the first half of 2024 operating income increased by 99% to $4.9 million compared to $2.5 million in the first half of 2023 (7% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 4.8% of revenues in H1\23).

to compared to in Q2\23, (7.5% of revenues in Q2\24 compared to 6.5% of revenues in Q2\23). For the first half of 2024 operating income increased by 99% to compared to in the first half of 2023 (7% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 4.8% of revenues in H1\23). Net Income increased by 78% to $2.6 million compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024 net income increased by 122% to $4.7 million compared to $2.1 million in the first half of 2023.

to compared to in the second quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024 net income increased by 122% to compared to in the first half of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 69.4% to $4.3 million (11.9% of revenues) compared to $2.6 million (9.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 increased by 73% to $8 million compared $4.6 in the first half of 2023 (11.4% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 9% in H1\23).

to (11.9% of revenues) compared to (9.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 increased by 73% to compared in the first half of 2023 (11.4% of revenues in H1\24 compared to 9% in H1\23). Cash flow from operating activities was negative $(4.1) million compared to positive cash flow of $2.5 million in the second half of 2023. Cash flow from operating activities for the first half of 2024 was negative $(7.7) million compared to positive cash flow of $4.2 million in the first half of 2023.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented: "We are very proud to report another record quarter marked by revenue growth, margin expansion, and profitability improvement. Our results demonstrate increasing demand for our products and services, which are aligned with our growth strategy. This was the seventh consecutive quarter of growth in revenue and EBITDA, and given our growing momentum and backlog, we expect this trend to continue."

"During the second quarter, we secured orders of more than $40 million, resulting in a record backlog and LTA Value of over $414 million," continued Mr. Zamir. "These new orders give us significant visibility into revenue potential over the coming quarters and bolster our confidence in continued success. On top of the continued revenue growth, we invest efforts in improving our operational efficiency and cost structure. This resulted in an improved Gross margin and EBITDA margin."

"During the first six months of 2024 we started serving APU of the newly certified 131 and 331-500 which serves a fleet of close to 20,000 aircraft (with a total addressable annual market of about $2 billion)," added Mr. Zamir. "The revenue obtained during the first half of 2024 is mainly driven from TAT's historical products and services. The revenue from these new engines' capabilities is insignificant. We are very excited about our future revenue growth and profits, as we start leveraging the potential of this new market. We will continue to expand our customer base for those engines MRO services according to our growth strategy"

Shareholder Webcast

Igal Zamir and Ehud Ben-Yeir, TAT's CEO and CFO, have posted a webcast reviewing the financial results and to provide a business update. Investors interested in accessing the webcast can visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/. The webcast will remain accessible on the website for at least 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, [LTAs] and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)



Jun 30,

December 31,

2024

2023



(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,058

$ 15,979

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $305 and $345 thousand as of Jun 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

respectively 26,197

20,009

Restricted deposit -

661

Other current assets and prepaid expenses 6,722

6,397











Inventory 56,763

51,280











Total current assets 97,740

94,326











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Restricted deposit 294

302

Investment in affiliates 2,763

2,168

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 644

664

Deferred income taxes 1,097

994

Property, plant and equipment, net 40,934

42,554

Operating lease right of use assets 2,656

2,746

Intangible assets, net 1,687

1,823











Total non-current assets 50,075

51,251

Total assets $ 147,815

$ 145,577













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current maturities of long-term loans $ 1,937

$ 2,200

Short term loans 12,547

12,138

Accounts payable 9,079

9,988

Accrued expenses 12,907

13,952

Operating lease liabilities 1,155

1,033











Total current liabilities 37,625

39,311











NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Long-term loans 11,970

12,886

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 998

1,000

Operating lease liabilities 1,486

1,697











Total non-current liabilities 14,454

15,583

Total liabilities $ 52,079

$ 54,894











EQUITY:







Share capital 3,152

3,140

Translation reserves 164

-

Additional paid-in capital 76,512

76,335

Treasury shares at cost (2,088)

(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



27

Retained earnings 17,996

13,269

Total shareholders' equity 95,736

90,683











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 147,815

$ 145,577



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Revenues:

















Products $ 11,732

$ 8,167

$ 23,667

$ 15,458

$ 35,241 Services 24,793

18,637

46,946

36,564

78,553

36,525

26,804

70,613

52,022

113,794



















Cost of goods:

















Products 7,673

5,548

16,659

11,822

30,517 Services 20,868

15,830

38,904

30,515

60,809

28,541

21,378

55,563

42,337

91,326 Gross Profit 7,984

5,426

15,050

9,685

22,468



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 343

157

620

256

715 Selling and marketing 1,993

1,298

3,653

2,457

5,523 General and administrative 2,916

2,474

6,225

4,933

10,588 Other income (2)

(35)

(390)

(441)

(433)

5,250

3,894

10,108

7,205

16,393



















Operating income (Loss) 2,734

1,532

4,942

2,480

6,075



















Interest expenses (413)

(440)

(763)

(806)

(1,683) Other financial income (expenses), Net 106

167

7

148

353 Income before taxes on income (tax benefit) 2,427

1,259

4,186

1,822

4,745



















Taxes on income (tax benefit) 44

(63)

(109)

(90)

576



















Income before share of equity investment 2,383

1,322

4,295

1,912

4,169



















Profit of equity investment of affiliated

companies 234

153

432

221

503







































Net Income $ 2,617

$ 1,475

$ 4,727

$ 2,133

$ 4,672





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands)



Basic and diluted income per share





































Net income per share $ 0.26

$ 0.16

$ 0.46

$ 0.24

$ 0.52 Net income per diluted shares $ 0.25

$ 0.15

$ 0.44

$ 0.23

$ 0.51



















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

























































Basic 10,394,654

8,942,423

10,386,859

8,942,423

8,961,689 Diluted 10,561,420

9,052,163

10,722,153

9,052,163

9,084,022



Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended



June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)













































Net income $ 2,617

$ 1,475

$ 4,727

$ 2,133

$ 4,672 Other comprehensive income , net

















Change in foreign currency translation

adjustments 164

-

164

-

- Net unrealized income from derivatives -

26

(27)

26

53 Total comprehensive income 2,781

$ 1,501

$ 4,864

$ 2,159

$ 4,725























































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands, except share data)





Share capital







Accumulated















Number of

shares issued

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Translation

reserves other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Treasury

shares

Retained

earnings

Total equity































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

9,186,019

$ 2,842

$ 66,245

- $ (26)

$ (2,088)

$ 8,597

$ 75,570 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2023:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-



53

-

4,672

4,725 Exercise of option

32,466

8

157



-

-

-

165 Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141

thousands

1,158,600

290

9,774



-

-

-

10,064 Share based compensation

-

-

159



-

-

-

159 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023

10,377,085

$ 3,140

$ 76,335

- $ 27

$ (2,088)

$ 13,269

$ 90,683 CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED JUN

31, 2024 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive profit













164 (27)

-

4,727

4,864 Exercise of option

49,109

12

(12)







-





- Change in foreign currency translation adjustments



















-







Share based compensation









189















189 BALANCE AT JUN 30, 2024 (unaudited)

10,426,194

3,152

76,512

164 -

(2,088)

17,996

95,736

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended





June 30,

December 31,





2024

2023

2024 2023

2023





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



















Net income

$ 2,617

$ 1,475

$ 4,727 $ 2,133

$ 4,672

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used by) operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization

1,431

901

2,805 1,942

4,710

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

-

-

22 -

(9)

Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon

retirement

15

(27)

20 (97)

116

Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing

liability

(3)

-

1 (6)

22

Non-cash financial expenses

(274)

(134)

(488) (248)

(172)

Decrease in restructuring plan provision

(43)

(32)

(63) (90)

(126)

Change in allowance for credit losses

40

(2)

40 (5)

(182)

Share in results of affiliated companies

(233)

(153)

(431) (221)

(503)

Share based compensation

148

30

189 120

159

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(5)

(47)

(2) (127)

(148)

Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment

(1)

(29)

(355) (485)

(530)

Deferred income taxes, net

306

(98)

(103) (76)

235

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(5,430)

3,137

(6,250) 1,123

(4,205)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid

expenses

(144)

359

(325) 1,634

(341)

Increase in inventory

(2,906)

(3,248)

(5,543) (285)

(5,400)

Decrease in trade accounts payable

(209)

(1,034)

(909) (2,155)

(245)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other

591

1,352

(982) 1,062

4,202

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from

continued operation

$ (4,100)

$ 2,450

(7,647) $ 4,219

$ 2,255























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

375

1,306 1,935

2,002

Purchase of property and equipment

(978)

(1,021)

(1,967) (2,454)

(5,102)

Purchase of intangible assets

-

-

- -

(479)

Cash flows used in investing activities

$(978)

$ (646)

$ (661) $(519)

$(3,579)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



















Repayments of long-term loans

(510)

(425)

(950) (847)

(1,701)

Short-term credit received from banks

4,668





668



1,000

Proceeds from long-term loans received





-



-

712

Issuance of common shares

12

-

12 -

-

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net

-

-

- -

10,064

Exercise of options

(13)

165

(12) 165

165

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 4,157

$ (260)

$ (282) $(682)

$10,240























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(921)

1,546

(8,590) 3,018

8,916

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period

9,273

9,498

16,942 8,026

8,026

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end

of period

8,352

11,044

8,352 11,044

16,942













































SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING

ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:









































Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and

operating lease liabilities

245

-

590 -

1,345

Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and

equipment

-

-

60 -

68

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









































Interest paid

(410)

(267)

(852) (512)

(1,438)



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)







Three months ended Six months ended Year ended

June 30, June 30, December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 2023























Net income (Loss) $ 2,617 $ 1,475 $4,727 $ 2,133 $4,672











Adjustments:









Share in results and sale of equity

investment of affiliated companies (234) (153) (432) (221) (503) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 44 (63) (109) (90) 576 Financial expenses (income), net 306 272 755 658 1,330 Depreciation and amortization 1,468 1,006 2,898 2,140 4,902 Share based compensation 148 30 189 120 159

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,349 $ 2,567 $ 8,028 $ 4,740 $ 11,136



































