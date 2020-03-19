TAT Technologies Reports 2019 Results

GEDERA, Israel, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights:

Total revenues grew by $8.8M to $102 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 , compared to $93.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 , an increase of 9.5%. MRO and OEM segments contributed to the growth.

to for the twelve months ended , compared to for the twelve months ended , an increase of 9.5%. MRO and OEM segments contributed to the growth. Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased by 85.5% to $15.6 million (15.3% of revenues) compared with $8.4 million (9% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 . This was achieved due to the cost decrease and efficiency increase program started at the end of 2018.

increased by 85.5% to (15.3% of revenues) compared with (9% of revenues) for the twelve months ended . This was achieved due to the cost decrease and efficiency increase program started at the end of 2018. EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $7.7M to $6.5 million compared with a negative EBITDA of $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 .

increased by to compared with a negative EBITDA of for the twelve months ended . Net income increased by $5.2M to $0.8 million , or $0.1 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared with a loss of $4.4 million , or ($0.5) per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 .

to , or per diluted share for the twelve months ended compared with a loss of , or per diluted share for the twelve months ended . Cash stay stable at the level of $16M year over year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) acquisition related expenses and/or (4) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in pages 9 and 12 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)

















December 31,





2019

2018 ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 15,959

$ 15,950 Accounts receivable, net



21,167

19,277 Inventory, net



43,907

38,605 Other current assets and prepaid expenses



2,605

3,627











Total current assets



83,638

77,459











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Investment in affiliates



956

1,078 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement



1,404

2,253 Deferred income taxes



228

162 Property, plant and equipment, net



21,008

21,424 Operating lease right of use assets



6,664

- Intangible assets, net



777

911











Total non-current assets



31,037

25,828 Total assets



$ 114,675

$ 103,287











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable



$ 11,981

$ 8,270 Accrued expenses



7,393

6,411 Operating lease liabilities



1,330

-











Total current liabilities



20,704

14,681











NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Other long-term liabilities



62

180 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



1,751

2,648 Deferred income taxes



1,100

1,484 Operating lease liabilities



5,688

-











Total non-current liabilities



8,601

4,312 Total liabilities



29,305

18,993











EQUITY:









Share capital



2,809

2,809 Additional paid-in capital



65,573

65,535 Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018



(2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



26

(206) Retained earnings



19,050

18,244 Total shareholders' equity



85,370

84,294 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 114,675

$ 103,287













TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data)









2019

2018















Revenue:











Products



$ 25,019

$ 23,151

Services



77,013

70,027







102,032

93,178















Cost of revenue:











Products



21,557

23,807

Services



64,913

60,980







86,470

84,787















Gross profit



15,562

8,391















Operating expenses:











Research and development, net



74

553

Selling and marketing



5,259

4,913

General and administrative



8,251

8,559

Other expenses (income)



-

(4)





















13,584

14,021















Operating income (loss)



1,978

(5,630)















Financial expenses



(1,299)

(1,569)

Financial income



848

1,467















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)



1,527

(5,732)















Taxes on income (tax benefit)



589

(1,464)















Income (loss) before share of equity investment



938

(4,268)















Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies



(132)

(140)















Net income (loss)



$ 806

$ (4,408)















Basic and diluted loss per share

























Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted



$ 0.1

$ (0.5)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:











Basic



8,874,696

8,864,885

Diluted



8,874,696

8,864,885























TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(In thousands)















2019

2018



















Net income (loss)



$ 806

$ (4,408)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net











Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives



372

(672)

Reclassification adjustments for gains from derivatives included in net

income



(140)

331

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



232

(341)















Total comprehensive income (loss)



$ 1,038

$ (4,749)













































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)









Share capital





Accumulated

























Additional

other

















Number of





paid-in

comprehensive

Treasury

Retained









shares issued

Amount

capital

income (loss)

shares

earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

9,122,501

$ 2,802

$ 65,073

$ 135

$ (2,088)

$ 22,652

$ 88,574

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2018:





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

(341)

-

(4,408)

(4,749)

Share based compensation

-

-

272

-

-

-

272

Exercise of options

26,668

7

190

-

-

-

197

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,535

$ (206)

$ (2,088)

$ 18,244

$ 84,294

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019:





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

232

-

806

1,038

Share based compensation

-

-

38

-

-

-

38

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,573

$ 26

$ (2,088)

19,050

$ 85,370



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)









2019

2018













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income (loss)

$ 806

$ (4,408)













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

4,372

4,185

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(311)

382

Interest from short-term bank deposits and restricted deposits

-

-

Change in provision for doubtful accounts

38

(347)

Share in results of affiliated companies

132

140

Share based compensation

38

272

Exchange differences for lease liabilities

354

-

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(897)

(587)

Deferred income taxes, net

(450)

(102)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(1,928)

6,814

Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses

2,500

(1,575)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

(5,388)

161

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

3,292

(969)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

982

(1,920)

Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities

(118)

34

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 3,422

$ 2,080













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in affiliated company

(10)

(26)

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

-

(22)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

7

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,403)

(4,270)

Maturities of short-term deposits

-

470

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (3,413)

$ (3,841)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Dividend paid

-

-

Exercise of options

-

197

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-

197













NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

9

(1,564)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

15,950

17,514













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR

$ 15,959

$ 15,950















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)













2019

2018











Net income (loss) $ 806

$ (4,408)

Adjustments:







Share in results and sale of equity

investment of affiliated companies 132

140

Taxes on income (tax benefit) 589

(1,464)

Financial expenses, net 451

102

Depreciation and amortization 4,516

4,185

Share based compensation 38

272

Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,532

$ (1,173)













Contact:

Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 972-8-862-8503

[email protected]

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

Related Links

http://www.tat-technologies.com

