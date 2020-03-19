TAT Technologies Reports 2019 Results
GEDERA, Israel, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Key Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues grew by $8.8M to $102 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $93.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 9.5%. MRO and OEM segments contributed to the growth.
- Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased by 85.5% to $15.6 million (15.3% of revenues) compared with $8.4 million (9% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. This was achieved due to the cost decrease and efficiency increase program started at the end of 2018.
- EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $7.7M to $6.5 million compared with a negative EBITDA of $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
- Net income increased by $5.2M to $0.8 million, or $0.1 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared with a loss of $4.4 million, or ($0.5) per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
- Cash stay stable at the level of $16M year over year.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) acquisition related expenses and/or (4) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in pages 9 and 12 below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 15,959
|
$ 15,950
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
21,167
|
19,277
|
Inventory, net
|
43,907
|
38,605
|
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
2,605
|
3,627
|
Total current assets
|
83,638
|
77,459
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Investment in affiliates
|
956
|
1,078
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,404
|
2,253
|
Deferred income taxes
|
228
|
162
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
21,008
|
21,424
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
6,664
|
-
|
Intangible assets, net
|
777
|
911
|
Total non-current assets
|
31,037
|
25,828
|
Total assets
|
$ 114,675
|
$ 103,287
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 11,981
|
$ 8,270
|
Accrued expenses
|
7,393
|
6,411
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,330
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
20,704
|
14,681
|
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
62
|
180
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,751
|
2,648
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,100
|
1,484
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
5,688
|
-
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
8,601
|
4,312
|
Total liabilities
|
29,305
|
18,993
|
EQUITY:
|
Share capital
|
2,809
|
2,809
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
65,573
|
65,535
|
Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
(2,088)
|
(2,088)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
26
|
(206)
|
Retained earnings
|
19,050
|
18,244
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
85,370
|
84,294
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 114,675
|
$ 103,287
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Products
|
$ 25,019
|
$ 23,151
|
Services
|
77,013
|
70,027
|
102,032
|
93,178
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Products
|
21,557
|
23,807
|
Services
|
64,913
|
60,980
|
86,470
|
84,787
|
Gross profit
|
15,562
|
8,391
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
74
|
553
|
Selling and marketing
|
5,259
|
4,913
|
General and administrative
|
8,251
|
8,559
|
Other expenses (income)
|
-
|
(4)
|
13,584
|
14,021
|
Operating income (loss)
|
1,978
|
(5,630)
|
Financial expenses
|
(1,299)
|
(1,569)
|
Financial income
|
848
|
1,467
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
1,527
|
(5,732)
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
589
|
(1,464)
|
Income (loss) before share of equity investment
|
938
|
(4,268)
|
Share in results of equity investment of affiliated
companies
|
(132)
|
(140)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 806
|
$ (4,408)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted
|
$ 0.1
|
$ (0.5)
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
8,874,696
|
8,864,885
|
Diluted
|
8,874,696
|
8,864,885
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 806
|
$ (4,408)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives
|
372
|
(672)
|
Reclassification adjustments for gains from derivatives included in net
|
(140)
|
331
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
232
|
(341)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$ 1,038
|
$ (4,749)
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Share capital
|
Accumulated
|
Additional
|
other
|
Number of
|
paid-in
|
comprehensive
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
shares issued
|
Amount
|
capital
|
income (loss)
|
shares
|
earnings
|
Total equity
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017
|
9,122,501
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 65,073
|
$ 135
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 22,652
|
$ 88,574
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
|
Comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(341)
|
-
|
(4,408)
|
(4,749)
|
Share based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
272
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
272
|
Exercise of options
|
26,668
|
7
|
190
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
197
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,535
|
$ (206)
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 18,244
|
$ 84,294
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
|
Comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
232
|
-
|
806
|
1,038
|
Share based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,573
|
$ 26
|
$ (2,088)
|
19,050
|
$ 85,370
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 806
|
$ (4,408)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,372
|
4,185
|
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
|
(311)
|
382
|
Interest from short-term bank deposits and restricted deposits
|
-
|
-
|
Change in provision for doubtful accounts
|
38
|
(347)
|
Share in results of affiliated companies
|
132
|
140
|
Share based compensation
|
38
|
272
|
Exchange differences for lease liabilities
|
354
|
-
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
(897)
|
(587)
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(450)
|
(102)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
|
(1,928)
|
6,814
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
2,500
|
(1,575)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventory
|
(5,388)
|
161
|
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
|
3,292
|
(969)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|
982
|
(1,920)
|
Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities
|
(118)
|
34
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 3,422
|
$ 2,080
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Investment in affiliated company
|
(10)
|
(26)
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
-
|
(22)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
-
|
7
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(3,403)
|
(4,270)
|
Maturities of short-term deposits
|
-
|
470
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$ (3,413)
|
$ (3,841)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Dividend paid
|
-
|
-
|
Exercise of options
|
-
|
197
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
-
|
197
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
9
|
(1,564)
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
|
15,950
|
17,514
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR
|
$ 15,959
|
$ 15,950
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 806
|
$ (4,408)
|
Adjustments:
|
Share in results and sale of equity
|
132
|
140
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
589
|
(1,464)
|
Financial expenses, net
|
451
|
102
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,516
|
4,185
|
Share based compensation
|
38
|
272
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 6,532
|
$ (1,173)
