TAT Technologies Reports 2020 Results

GEDERA, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights (*):

Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $75.3 million compared to $97.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 , a decrease of 22.7% The decrease in revenues was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which has significant effect on the commercial aviation industry.

Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $8.4 million (11.2% of revenues) compared to $15.3 million (15.7% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 , a decrease of 44.8%. The decline in gross profit was mainly due to decrease in revenues and fixed charges on the COGS.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.1 million compared to $7.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 .

GAAP net loss from continued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.5 million compared to GAAP net income of $1.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 . GAAP net income from continued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included one-time expenses of approximately $0.8 million .

Cash net of debt for December 31, 2020 was $16.2 million compared to $16.0 million for December 31, 2019 . During 2020, the Company made significant capital investments related to the two large agreements with Honeywell. Nevertheless, the improvement in cash was mainly due to improved working capital management.



* Financial results for fiscal year 2019 reclassified due to discontinued operation.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "2020 was a unique and challenging year for the aerospace industry and for TAT. TAT has reacted quickly in early 2020 to the changing environment and adjusted its cost structure to the new environment. We managed to conclude 2020 with positive EBITDA and slight increase in our net cash balance after making some meaningful investments related to the two new strategic agreements with Honeywell. These investments are reflected in the inventory and property, plant and equipment line items in our balance sheet. During 2020, we signed two strategic agreements with Honeywell that are related to MRO services to APU 331-200 and APU 331-500. We believe that such agreements position TAT (through its Piedmont subsidiary) as a global premier MRO services provider. We also believe that the Company would generate significant business and revenues from these two agreements. In addition, TAT has been working on other operational rationalization activities that are expected to yield significant cost savings starting from late 2021. We expect to enjoy the full impact of our above mentioned activities when the industry starts recovering from the COVID 19 crisis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) acquisition related expenses and/or (4) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization, inventory impairment from exit and dismissal activity and customers relationship write off. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in page 11.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)





December 31,





2020

2019 (*)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 24,128

$ 15,959 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $306

thousands as of December 31, 2020



11,355

20,311 Inventory, net



41,223

43,327 Other current assets and prepaid expenses



2,737

2,605 Assets belong to discontinued operation



-

1,401











Total current assets



79,443

83,603











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Restricted deposit



176

- Investment in affiliates



771

956 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement



1,186

1,404 Deferred income taxes



566

228 Property, plant and equipment, net



25,737

20,605 Operating lease right of use assets



6,767

6,664 Intangible assets, net



1,475

389 Assets belong to discontinued operation



-

826 Total non-current assets



36,678

31,072











Total assets



$ 116,121

$ 114,675













December 31,





2020

2019(*)













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Current maturities of long-term loans



$ 1,477

$ -

Credit line from bank



3,000

-

Accounts payable



12,222

11,823

Accrued expenses



6,691

7,393

Operating lease liabilities



1,614

1,330

Liabilities belong to discontinued operation



179

158















Total current liabilities



25,183

20,704















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Long-term loans



3,489

-

Other long-term liabilities



-

62

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



1,410

1,751

Deferred income taxes



-

1,100

Operating lease liabilities



5,758

5,688















Total non-current liabilities



10,657

8,601





























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (NOTE 13)























Total liabilities



35,840

29,305















EQUITY:











Ordinary shares of NIS 0.9 par value: Authorized: 13,000,000 shares at December 31, 2020 and at

December 31, 2019; Issued: 9,854,696 shares at December 31, 2020

and at December 31, 2019; Outstanding: 8,874,696 shares at

December 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019



2,809

2,809

Additional paid-in capital



65,711

65,573

Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019



(2,088)

(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



128

26

Retained earnings



13,721

19,050

Total shareholders' equity



80,281

85,370





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 116,121

$ 114,675



*Reclassified due to discontinued operation

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year ended December 31,





2020

2019(*)

2018(*)















Revenue:













Products



$ 22,739

$ 25,019

$ 23,151

Services



52,620

72,460

64,570







75,359

97,479

87,721



















Cost of revenue:















Products



20,751

21,557

23,807

Services



46,173

60,622

55,969







66,924

82,179

79,776



















Gross profit



8,435

15,300

7,945



















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net



185

113

458

Selling and marketing



4,369

4,929

4,754

General and administrative



7,612

7,654

7,901

Other expense (income)



315

-

(4)

























12,481

12,696

13,109



















Operating income (loss)



(4,046)

2,604

(5,164)



















Financial expenses



(999)

(1,270)

(1,555)

Financial income



229

848

1,467



















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)



(4,816)

2,182

(5,252)



















Taxes on income (tax benefit)



(1,517)

589

(1,464)



















Income (loss) before share of equity investment



(3,299)

1,593

(3,788)



















Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies



(185)

(132)

(140)



















Net income (loss) from continued operation



$ (3,484)

$ 1,461

$ (3,928)























































*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.





























































Year ended December 31,





2020

2019(*)

2018(*)















Net loss from discontinued operation



$ (1,845)

$ (655)

$ (480) Net income (loss)



$ (5,329)

$ 806

$ (4,408)















Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted from continued operation



$ (0.39)

$ 0.17

$ (0.45) Net loss per share basic and diluted from discontinued operation



$ (0.21)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.05) Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted



$ (0.6)

$ 0.1

$ (0.5)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic



8,874,696

8,874,696

8,864,885 Diluted



8,874,696

8,874,696

8,864,885 *Reclassified due to discontinued operation.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands)







Year ended December 31,







2020

2019(*)

2018(*)



















Net income (loss)



$ (5,329)

$ 806

$ (4,408)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net















Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives



232

372

(672)

Reclassification adjustments for gains from

derivatives included in net income



(130)

(140)

331

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



$ 102

$ 232

$ (341)

Total comprehensive income (loss)



$ (5,227)

$ 1,038

$ (4,749)

*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands, except share data)

















































Share capital

























Number of

shares issued



Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity





























BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

9,102,917

$ 2,802

$ 65,073

$ 135

$ (2,088)

$ 22,652

$ 88,574

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017:





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(341)

-

(4,408)

(4,749)

Share based compensation

-

-

272

-

-

-

272

Exercise of options

19,584

7

190

-

-

-

197

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

9,122,501

$ 2,809

$ 65,535

$ (206)

$ (2,088)

$ 18,244

$ 84,294

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018:





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

232

-

806

1,038

Share based compensation

-

-

38

-

-

-

38

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,573

$ 26

$ (2,088)

$ 19,050

$ 85,370

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019:





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

102

-

(5,329)

(5,227)

Share based compensation

-

-

138

-

-

-

138

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,711

$ 128

$ (2,088)

13,721

$ 80,281













































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Year ended December 31,



2020

2019(*)

2018(*)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss)

$ (5,329)

$ 806

$ (4,408) Net income (loss) from continued operations

(3,484)

1,461

(3,928)













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

4,065

4,292

4,065 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

- Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(34)

(311)

382 Non cash finance expense

566

354

- Change in provision for doubtful accounts

(8)

38

(347) Share in results of affiliated companies

185

132

140 Share based compensation

138

38

272 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(341)

(897)

(587) Impairment of intangible assets

298

-

- Deferred income taxes, net

(1,438)

(450)

(102) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

9,472

(2,037)

6,477 Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses

310

2,500

(1,575) Decrease (increase) in inventory

1,868

(5,740)

381 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(5,336)

3,349

(1,137) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(252)

982

(1,920) Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities

(62)

(118)

34 Net cash provided by operating activities from continued operation

$ 5,947

$ 3,593

$ 2,155













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Investment in affiliated company

-

(10)

(26) Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

-

-

(22) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

-

7 Purchase of property and equipment

(3,894)

(3,269)

(4,270) Purchase of intangible assets

(1,513)

-

- Maturities of deposits

-

-

470 Net cash used in continued investing activities

$ (5,407)

$ (3,279)

$ (3,841)





Year ended December 31,





2020

2019(*)

2018(*)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Short-term credit received from banks

3,960

-

-

Proceeds from long-term loans received

3,692









Exercise of options

-

-

197

Net cash provided by continued financing activities

7,652

-

197

















CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES:













Net loss from discontinued operation

(1,845)

$ (655)

$ (480)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,998

484

405

Net cash used in investing activities

-

(134)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities

153

$ (305)

(75)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

8,345

9

(1,564)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

15,959

15,950

17,514

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR

24,304

15,959

15,950

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:













Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit

$ 6,575



$ 942

$ 523

Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$ 1,756



$ 648

-



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Interest paid

$ (3)



$ (28)

$ (10)

Income taxes received (paid), net

$ (3)



$ 673

$ (1,087)





































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



December 31,

December 31, 2020

2019 (*)

(audited)

(audited) Net income (loss) $ (5,329)

$ 806 Adjustments:





Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies 185

132 Taxes on income (tax benefit) (1,517)

589 Financial expenses, net 770

422 Other expenses 315

- Depreciation and amortization 4,259

4,394 Net loss from discontinued operation 1,845

655 Share base compensation 138

38 Exit and disposal activity 450

-







Adjusted EBITDA 1,116

7,036

*Reclassified due to discontinued operation

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com.

Contact:

Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-8-862-8503

[email protected]

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

Related Links

https://tat-technologies.com

