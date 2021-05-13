TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
GEDERA, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2021 (unaudited):
- Revenues for Q1 2021 increased by 11% to $18.3 million compared to revenues of $16.5 million in Q4 2020 and decreased by 25% compared to $24.6 million in Q1 2020.
- Gross profit for Q1 2021 increased by 259% to $3.4 million compared to $0.9 million in Q4 2020 and decreased by 26% compared to $4.6 million in Q1 2020.
- Gross margin for Q1 2021 improved to 18.6% compared to 5.7% in Q4 2020 and compared to 18.5% in Q1 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2021 increased by $2.7 million to $1.6 million compared to a loss of $1.1 million in Q4 2020 and decreased by 36% compared to $2.5 million in Q1 2020.
- Net income for Q1 2021 increased to $0.6 million compared to a loss of $1.9 million in Q4 2020 and compared to net income of $0.4 million in Q1 2020.
The Company is proceeding with its recently announced plan to improve its cost structure, and in that respect has recently begun executing on its plan to consolidate the Company's operations in Kiryat Gat, Israel and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among other things, such actions will enable the Company to concentrate its heat exchanges cores activity in the United States allowing for better operational flow, getting closer to the Company's customer base and cutting fixed costs. To support this process, the Company successfully continued to obtain loans from banks in Israel and the US and has continued in improving its working capital. In connection with such plan, the Company incurred expenses of $0.5 million and capital expenditures of $0.5 million in Q1 2021.
As part of the consolidation of certain of the Company's operations in the US, the Company secured grants and incentives from the State of Oklahoma in an amount of approximately $11 million (subject to the terms of such grants) which will be utilized to finance investments and employee-related expenses of the Company's operations in Oklahoma.
Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "In Q1 we increased our revenues and gross margin, improved our working capital and stabled the Company's operational cash flow. In Q1 of 2021 we already started enjoying the fruits of our strategic lease deal with Honeywell that was signed at the end of 2020 as well as a PPP loan forgiveness of $1.44 million. We continue with the plan to streamline our operations and expect our cost structure to improve by 2022."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:
www.tat-technologies.com
Contact:
Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +972-8-862-8503
[email protected]
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 21,709
|
$ 24,128
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
12,862
|
11,355
|
Inventory, net
|
40,406
|
41,223
|
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
2,856
|
2,737
|
Total current assets
|
77,833
|
79,443
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Restricted deposit
|
320
|
176
|
Investment in affiliates
|
759
|
771
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,133
|
1,186
|
Deferred income taxes
|
702
|
566
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,716
|
1,475
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
25,959
|
25,737
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
6,461
|
6,767
|
Total non-current assets
|
37,050
|
36,678
|
Total assets
|
$ 114,883
|
$ 116,121
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Current maturities of long-term loans
|
$ 773
|
$ 1,477
|
Credit line from bank
|
6,012
|
3,000
|
Accounts payable
|
5,998
|
12,222
|
Accrued expenses
|
7,247
|
6,691
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,589
|
1,614
|
Provision for restructuring plan
|
470
|
-
|
Liabilities belong to discontinued operation
|
43
|
179
|
Total current liabilities
|
22,132
|
25,183
|
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Long-term loans
|
5,625
|
3,489
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,283
|
1,410
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
5,092
|
5,758
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
12,000
|
10,657
|
Total liabilities
|
34,132
|
$ 35,840
|
EQUITY:
|
Share capital
|
2,809
|
2,809
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
65,737
|
65,711
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
(2,088)
|
(2,088)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(15)
|
128
|
Retained earnings
|
14,308
|
13,721
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
80,751
|
80,281
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 114,883
|
$ 116,121
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020(*)
|
2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
$ 4,154
|
$ 7,257
|
$ 22,739
|
Services
|
14,206
|
17,393
|
52,620
|
18,360
|
24,650
|
75,359
|
Cost of goods:
|
Products
|
3,610
|
5,794
|
20,751
|
Services
|
11,352
|
14,273
|
46,173
|
14,962
|
20,067
|
66,924
|
Gross Profit
|
3,398
|
4,583
|
8,435
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
136
|
37
|
185
|
Selling and marketing
|
1,205
|
1,157
|
4,369
|
General and administrative
|
1,622
|
2,048
|
7,612
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
520
|
-
|
315
|
3,483
|
3,242
|
12,481
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(85)
|
1,341
|
(4,046)
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
397
|
160
|
(770)
|
Income (loss) before taxes on
|
312
|
1,501
|
(4,816)
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
(131)
|
642
|
(1,517)
|
Income (loss) before equity
|
443
|
859
|
(3,299)
|
Share in results of affiliated
|
(12)
|
(98)
|
(185)
|
Net income (loss) from continued
|
$ 431
|
$ 761
|
$ (3,484)
|
Net profit (loss) from discontinued
|
156
|
(315)
|
$ (1,845)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 587
|
$ 446
|
$ (5,329)
|
Basic and diluted income per share
|
Net income (loss) per share basic
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.09
|
$ (0.39)
|
Net income (loss) per share basic
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.04)
|
$ (0.21)
|
Net income (loss) per share basic
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.05
|
$ (0.6)
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
Basic
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
Diluted
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Net income
|
$ 587
|
$ 446
|
$ (5,329)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Net unrealized incomes (losses) from derivatives
|
(143)
|
(108)
|
232
|
Reclassification adjustments for gains included in net
|
-
|
5
|
(130)
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
$ 444
|
$ 343
|
$ (5,227)
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Share capital
|
Accumulated
|
Number of shares issued
|
Amount
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Treasury shares
|
Retained earnings
|
Total equity
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
9,122,501
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 65,535
|
$ (206)
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 18,244
|
$ 84,294
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
232
|
-
|
806
|
1,038
|
Share based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,573
|
$ 26
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 19,050
|
$ 85,370
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
|
Comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
102
|
-
|
(5,329)
|
(5,227)
|
Share based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
138
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
138
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,711
|
$ 128
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 13,721
|
$ 80,281
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED MARCH
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(143)
|
-
|
587
|
444
|
Share based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021 (unaudited)
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,737
|
$ (15)
|
$ (2,088)
|
14,308
|
$ 80,751
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 587
|
$ 446
|
$ (5,329)
|
Net income (loss) from continued operations
|
431
|
761
|
(3,484)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,056
|
1,035
|
4,065
|
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
|
(9)
|
109
|
(34)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
-
|
205
|
(8)
|
Share in results of affiliated Company
|
12
|
98
|
185
|
Share based compensation
|
26
|
40
|
138
|
Non cash finance expense
|
(397)
|
(229)
|
566
|
Provision for restructuring expenses
|
533
|
-
|
-
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
(127)
|
(128)
|
(341)
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
-
|
-
|
298
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(136)
|
312
|
(1,438)
|
Government loan forgiveness
|
(1,443)
|
-
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
|
(1,573)
|
267
|
9,472
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid
|
(181)
|
710
|
310
|
Decrease (increase) in inventory
|
798
|
(470)
|
1,868
|
Decrease in trade accounts payable
|
(106)
|
(3,212)
|
(5,336)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|
560
|
1,778
|
(252)
|
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
|
(27)
|
(13)
|
(62)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$ (583)
|
$ 1,263
|
$ 5,947
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Investment in affiliated company
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(7,605)
|
-
|
(3,894)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(285)
|
(898)
|
(1,513)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
$ (7,890)
|
$ (898)
|
$ (5,407)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Short-term credit received from banks
|
3,000
|
-
|
3,960
|
Proceeds from long-term loans received
|
3,042
|
-
|
3,692
|
Cash flows provided by financing activities
|
$6,042
|
$ -
|
$ 7,652
|
CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES:
|
Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation
|
156
|
(315)
|
(1,845)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
-
|
366
|
1,998
|
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities
|
156
|
51
|
153
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(2,275)
|
416
|
8,345
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
24,304
|
15,959
|
15,959
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 22,029
|
$ 16,375
|
$ 24,304
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Net income
|
$ 587
|
$ 446
|
$ (5,329)
|
Adjustments:
|
Share in results and sale of equity
|
12
|
98
|
185
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
(131)
|
642
|
(1,517)
|
Financial (income) expenses, net
|
(397)
|
(160)
|
770
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,105
|
1,103
|
4,219
|
Provision for restructuring expenses
|
533
|
-
|
-
|
Exit and disposal activities
|
-
|
-
|
805
|
Discontinued operation (income) loss
|
(156)
|
315
|
1,845
|
Share based compensation
|
26
|
40
|
138
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,579
|
$ 2,484
|
$ 1,116
SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd
