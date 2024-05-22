TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NETANYA, Israel, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2024:

Revenues for Q1 2024 increased by 35.3% to $34.1 million compared to $25.2 million in Q1 2023.

for Q1 2024 increased by 35.3% to compared to in Q1 2023. Gross profit for Q1 2024 increased by 65.1% to $7.1 million compared to $4.3 million in Q1 2023.

for Q1 2024 increased by 65.1% to compared to in Q1 2023. Gross Margin for Q1 2024 improved by 3.8bp to 20.7% of revenues, compared to 16.9% of revenues in Q1 2023.

for Q1 2024 improved by 3.8bp to 20.7% of revenues, compared to 16.9% of revenues in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 increased by 76.8% to $3.7 million (10.8% of Revenues) compared to $2.08 million (8.25% of revenues) in Q1 2023.

for Q1 2024 increased by 76.8% to (10.8% of Revenues) compared to (8.25% of revenues) in Q1 2023. Operating Income for Q1 2024 increased by 133% to $2.2 million (6.5% of Revenues) compared to $0.95 million (3.8% of revenues) in Q1 2023.

for Q1 2024 increased by 133% to (6.5% of Revenues) compared to (3.8% of revenues) in Q1 2023. Net income for Q1 2024 increased by 221% to $2.1 million compared to a net Income of $0.6 million in Q1 2023.

for Q1 2024 increased by 221% to compared to a net Income of in Q1 2023. Cash flow from Operating activities was negative $3.5 million in Q1 2024 compared to positive $1.7 million in Q1 2023.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "The first quarter of 2024 marked the seventh straight quarter of Revenue and EBITDA growth, demonstrating consistent demand for our solutions and the sustainability of our business model.

As we grow our business and further scale our capacity to meet near-term demand, we are prioritizing operational efficiency to reduce backorders, better navigate industry wide supply chain dynamics, improve customer satisfaction and maximize our profitability.

During the first quarter we secured orders and long-term agreements at a value of over $40 million, increasing our backlog and LTA Value of over $410 million. This strength will drive continued momentum in our business and support our revenue growth plan for the rest of 2024 and for years to come."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, [LTAs] and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)







March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023



(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,973

$ 15,979

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $345 and $345 thousand as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively 20,829

20,009

Restricted deposit 139

661

Other current assets and prepaid expenses 6,578

6,397











Inventory 53,857

51,280











Total current assets 90,376

94,326











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Restricted deposit 161

302

Investment in affiliates 2,366

2,168

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 659

664

Deferred income taxes 1,403

994

Property, plant and equipment, net 41,318

42,554

Operating lease right of use assets 2,911

2,746

Intangible assets, net 1,755

1,823











Total non-current assets 50,573

51,251

Total assets $ 140,949

$ 145,577











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current maturities of long-term loans $ 1,996

$ 2,200

Credit line from bank 8,027

12,138

Accounts payable 9,288

9,988

Accrued expenses 12,381

13,952

Operating lease liabilities 1,134

1,033











Total current liabilities 32,826

39,311











NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Long-term loans 12,547

12,886

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,003

1,000

Operating lease liabilities 1,765

1,697











Total non-current liabilities 15,315

15,583

Total liabilities $ 48,141

$ 54,894

EQUITY:







Share capital 3,141

3,140

Additional paid-in capital 76,376

76,335

Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



27

Retained earnings 15,379

13,269

Total shareholders' equity 92,808

90,683











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 140,949

$ 145,577



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended Year ended

March 31, December 31,

2024

2023 2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Audited)









Revenues:







Products $ 11,935

$ 7,291 $ 35,241 Services 22,153

17,926 78,553

34,088

25,217 113,794









Cost of goods:







Products 8,986

6,274 30,517 Services 18,036

14,685 60,809

27,022

20,959 91,326 Gross Profit 7,066

4,258 22,468









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 277

99 715 Selling and marketing 1,660

1,159 5,523 General and administrative 3,309

2,459 10,588 Other income (388)

(406) (433)

4,858

3,311 16,393









Operating income 2,208

948 6,075









Interest expenses (343)

(366) (1,683) Other financial income (expenses), net (106)

(19) 353









Income before taxes on income (tax benefit) 1,759

563 4,745









Taxes on income (tax benefit) (153)

(27) 576









Income before share of equity investment 1,912

590 4,169









Profit of equity investment of affiliated companies 198

68 503 Net income $ 2,110

$ 658 $ 4,672









Basic and diluted income per share







Net income per share basic $ 0.20

$ 0.074 $ 0.52 Net income per share diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.074 $ 0.51









Weighted average number of shares outstanding :







Basic 10,378,978

8,911,546 8,961,689 Diluted 10,554,351

8,911,546 9,084,022

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands)







Three months ended Year ended

March 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)







Net income $ 2,110 $ 658 $ 4,672 Other comprehensive income (loss)





Net unrealized losses from derivatives (27) - 53 Total comprehensive income $ 2,083 $ 658 $ 4,725

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands, except share data)



Share capital

Accumulated







Number of shares issued Amount Additional paid-in capital other comprehensive income (loss) Treasury shares Retained earnings Total equity















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 9,149,169 $ 2,809 $ 65,871 $ 33 $ (2,088) $ 10,159 $ 76,784 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2022:













Comprehensive loss - - - (59) - (1,562) (1,621) Exercise of option 36,850 33 156 - - - 189 Share based compensation - - 218 - - - 218 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 9,186,019 $ 2,842 $ 66,245 $ (26) $ (2,088) $ 8,597 $ 75,570 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2023:













Comprehensive loss - - - 53 - 4,672 4,725 Exercise of option 32,466 8 157 - - - 165 Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141

thousands 1,158,600 290 9,774 - - - 10,064 Share based compensation - - 159 - - - 159 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023 10,377,085 $ 3,140 $ 76,335 $ 27 $ (2,088) $ 13,269 $ 90,683 CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED

MARCH 31, 2024 (unaudited):













Comprehensive profit - - - (27) - 2,110 2,083 Exercise of option 5,552 1 - - - - 1 Share based compensation - - 41 - - - 41 BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2024 (unaudited) 10,382,637 $ 3,141 $ 76,376 $ 0 $ (2,088) $ 15,379 $ 92,808

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Three months ended Year ended

March 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (audited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income (loss) from continued operations $ 2,110 $ 658 $ 4,672







Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided

by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,374 1,041 4,710 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives 22 - (9) Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 5 70 116 Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing liability 4 (6) 22 Non-cash financial expenses (214) (115) (172) Decrease in restructuring plan provision (20) (58) (126) Change in allowance for credit losses - (3) (182) Share in results of affiliated companies (198) (68) (503) Share based compensation 41 90 159 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 3 (79) (148) Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment (354) (456) (530) Deferred income taxes, net (409) 22 235 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Increase in trade accounts receivable (820) (2,012) (4,205) Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses (181) 1,135 (341) Decrease (increase) in inventory (2,637) 2,959 (5,400) Decrease in trade accounts payable (700) (1,121) (245) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other (1,573) (290) 4,202 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from

continued operation $ (3,547) $ 1,767 $ 2,255







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,306 1,560 2,002 Purchase of property and equipment (989) (1,433) (5,102) Purchase of intangible assets - - (479) Net cash used in investing activities from continued operations $ 317 $127 $ (3,579)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments of long-term loans (440) (422) (1,701) Short-term credit received (repayment) from banks (4,000) - 1,000 Proceeds from long-term loans received - - 712 Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net - - 10,064 Exercise of options 1 - 165 Net cash provided by financing activities from continued operations $ (4,439) $ (422) $ 10,240















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash (7,669) 1,472 8,916 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 16,942 8,026 8,026







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 9,273 $ 9,498 $ 16,942







SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING

ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:





Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities 345 - 1,345 Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment 60 - 68 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Interest paid (442) - (1,438)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



Three months ended Year ended

March 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2023















Net income (Loss) $ 2,110 $ 658 $ 4,672 Adjustments:









Taxes on income (tax benefit) (153) (27) 576 Financial expense/ (income), net 449 385 1,330 Depreciation and amortization 1,428 1,041 4,902 Share based compensation 41 90 159 Share in results and sale of equity

investment of affiliated companies (198) (68) (503) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,677 $ 2,079 $ 11,136

