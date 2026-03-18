TAT Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aviation industries and the ground defense industries, reported today its results for the three-month and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for The Fourth Quarter and 12 Months of 2025:

Revenues: increased by 13.4% to $46.5 million compared to $41.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, revenues increased by 17.0% to $178.0 million compared to $152.1 million for the same period in 2024.

increased by 13.4% to $46.5 million compared to $41.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, revenues increased by 17.0% to $178.0 million compared to $152.1 million for the same period in 2024. Gross Profit: increased by 23.6% to $11.7 million (25.2% of revenues) compared to $9.5 million (23.1% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, gross profit increased by 33.6% to $44.1 million (24.8% of revenues) compared to $33.0 million (21.7% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.

increased by 23.6% to $11.7 million (25.2% of revenues) compared to $9.5 million (23.1% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, gross profit increased by 33.6% to $44.1 million (24.8% of revenues) compared to $33.0 million (21.7% of revenues) for the same period in 2024. Operating Income: increased by 20.2% to $4.9 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $4.1 million (10.0% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, operating income increased by 50.5% to $18.8 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $12.5 million (8.2% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.

increased by 20.2% to $4.9 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $4.1 million (10.0% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, operating income increased by 50.5% to $18.8 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $12.5 million (8.2% of revenues) for the same period in 2024. Net Income: increased by 32.2% to $4.7 million compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, net income increased by 50.6% to $16.8 million compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2024.

increased by 32.2% to $4.7 million compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, net income increased by 50.6% to $16.8 million compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: increased by 24.0% to $6.9 million (14.8% of revenues) compared to $5.5 million (13.5% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2025 increased by 36.7% to $25.5 million (14.3% of revenues) compared to $18.6 million (12.2% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.

increased by 24.0% to $6.9 million (14.8% of revenues) compared to $5.5 million (13.5% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2025 increased by 36.7% to $25.5 million (14.3% of revenues) compared to $18.6 million (12.2% of revenues) for the same period in 2024. Cash flow provided from operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $5.6 million and $15.0 million, respectively, compared to cash flows used in operating activities of ($1.0) million and $(5.8) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President, commented: "We are very pleased with the results for the full year of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025. TAT delivered record results marking 2025 as our third consecutive year of growth and improvement across all key financial metrics.

For the full year of 2025 we achieved record revenue of $178 million and margin expansion in all profitability parameters including a record high EBITDA margin. We demonstrated capabilities to grow organically at a rapid pace within our industry while improving margins quarter after quarter.

Fourth-quarter revenue followed a seasonal trajectory, resulting in a stabilization of pace compared to earlier periods. Nevertheless, we achieved organic growth of over 13%, a rate that outperforms broader industry organic growth."

Mr. Zamir added: "We ended the year with a backlog and long-term agreements value of approximately $550 million, up from $429 million entering 2025, providing strong revenue visibility and supporting our objective for continued growth through 2026. With sustained demand across the aviation MRO market, we remain focused on executing our strategy, expanding our capabilities, and pursuing M&A opportunities that strengthen our position in thermal management and power systems".

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host an earnings webcast to review the quarterly and annual results on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET. Interested investors can register for the webcast at the link below or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/.

Conference call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

We are a leading provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries. We operate four operational units: (i) original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through our Kiryat Gat facility (TAT Israel); (ii) maintenance repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through our subsidiary Limco Airepair Inc. ("Limco"); (iii) MRO services for aviation components through our subsidiary, Piedmont Aviation Component Services LLC ("Piedmont") (mainly Auxiliary Power Units ("APUs") and landing gear); and (iv) overhaul and coating of jet engine components through our subsidiary, Turbochrome Ltd. ("Turbochrome").

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through TAT Israel primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) a broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO and OEM of heat transfer solutions include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates a Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA")-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs and landing gear. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of jet engine overhaul through its Turbochrome facility includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

Contact:

Mr. Eran Yunger

Director of IR

[email protected]

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and/or this report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S dollars in thousands







December 31,





2025

2024











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$51,259

$7,129 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $172

and $400 thousands as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



33,420

29,697 Inventory



75,549

68,540 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,071

7,848











Total current assets



166,299

113,214











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Property, plant and equipment, net



46,922

41,576 Operating lease right of use assets



5,807

2,282 Intangible assets, net



1,452

1,553 Investment in affiliates



4,905

2,901 Restricted deposit



307

305 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement



398

654 Deferred tax assets



639

877











Total non-current assets



60,430

50,148











Total assets



$226,729

$163,362













TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S dollars in thousands







December 31





2025

2024











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Current maturities of long-term loans



$2,227

$2,083 Short term loans



-

4,350 Accounts payable



12,986

12,158 Accrued expenses and other



17,296

18,594 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



1,474

939











Total current liabilities



33,983

38,124











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Long-term loans



9,485

10,938 Operating lease liabilities



4,448

1,345 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



770

986 Deferred tax liabilities



1,652

-











Total non-current liabilities



16,355

13,269























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 11)





















Total liabilities



50,338

51,393











SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY:









Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value. Authorized: 19,000,000 shares at

December 31, 2025 and 13,000,000 shares at December 31, 2024 Issued:13,257,610 and 11,214,831 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024,

respectively Outstanding: 12,983,137 and 10,940,358 shares at December 31, 2025

and 2024, respectively



-

- Additional paid-in capital



136,578

89,697 Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024



(2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



643

(76) Retained earnings



41,258

24,436











Total shareholders' equity



176,391

111,969











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$226,729

$163,362

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended December 31

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024































Revenues:













Products $13,046

$11,879

$50,850

$47,710 Services 33,488

29,165

127,165

104,406

46,534

41,044

178,015

152,116















Cost of revenue:













Products 9,180

8,792

35,793

33,986 Services 25,636

22,769

98,124

85,116

34,816

31,561

133,917

119,102 Gross profit 11,718

9,483

44,098

33,014















Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 497

302

1,384

1,248 Selling and marketing 2,470

2,099

8,576

7,746 General and administrative 4,208

2,961

15,730

11,901 Other (income) expense (404)

7

(404)

(383)

6,771

5,369

25,286

20,512 Operating income 4,947

4,114

18,812

12,502















Interest expenses 175

289

1,010

1,472 Other financial expenses, net 32

169

325

477 Income before taxes on income 4,740

3,656

17,477

10,553















Provision for taxes on income 519

289

2,143

195 Income before share of equity investment 4,221

3,367

15,334

10,358















Share in profits of equity investment of

affiliated companies 505

208

1,488

809 Net income $4,726

$3,575

$16,822

$11,167

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended December 31

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income $4,726

$3,575

$16,822

$11,167















Earnings per share













Basic $0.36

$0.33

$1.39

$1.08 Diluted $0.36

$0.32

$1.37

$1.00















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding













Basic 12,959,476

10,887,540

12,075,678

10,363,978 Diluted 13,093,285

11,707,622

12,283,312

11,215,827

















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income $4,726

$3,575

$16,822

$11,167 Other comprehensive income (loss), net:













Net unrealized losses from derivatives -

-

-

(27) Change in foreign currency translation adjustments 144

(197)

719

(76) Total comprehensive income $4,870

$3,378

$17,541

$11,064





















Ordinary shares





Accumulated















Number of

shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total

shareholders' equity BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

9,186,019

$2,842

$66,245

$(26)

$(2,088)

$8,597

$75,570 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023:



























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

53

-

4,672

4,725 Exercise of options

32,466

8

157

-

-

-

165 Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141 thousands

1,158,600

290

9,774

-

-

-

10,064 Share based compensation

-

-

159

-

-

-

159 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023

10,377,085

3,140

76,335

27

(2,088)

13,269

90,683 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024:



























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(103)

-

11,167

11,064 Exercise of options

164,406

12

(12)

-

-

-

- Cancel of shares par value

-

(3,152)

3,152

-

-

-

- Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $162 thousands

673,340

-

9,827

-

-

-

9,827 Share based compensation

-

-

395

-

-

-

395 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024

11,214,831

-

89,697

(76)

(2,088)

24,436

111,969 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025:



























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

719

-

16,822

17,541 Exercise of options

175,481

-

282

-

-

-

282 Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of $2,769 thousands

1,625,000

-

39,415

-

-

-

39,415 Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance costs of $413 thousands

242,298

-

5,953

-

-

-

5,953 Share based compensation

-

-

1,231

-

-

-

1,231 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025

13,257,610

$-

$136,578

$643

$(2,088)

$41,258

$176,391



































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income

$4,726

$3,575

$16,822

$11,167

















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,339

1,136

5,101

5,455 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

-

22

-

22 Net change in operating right of use asset and operating lease liability

112

18

112

18 Noncash financial expenses (income)

1,247

79

1,881

(187) Decrease in restructuring plan provision

-

(63)

-

(63) Change in allowance for credit losses

(149)

55

(228)

55 Share in results of affiliated companies

(505)

(208)

(1,488)

(809) Share based compensation

551

185

1,231

395 Capital gains from sale of property, plant and equipment

(401)

(123)

(401)

(478) Deferred income taxes, net

424

208

1,890

117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

59

(37)

(3,495)

(9,743) Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses

394

(625)

2,235

(1,463) Decrease (increase) in inventory

1,520

(6,510)

(7,532)

(17,165) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(4,381)

(746)

359

2,170 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other

629

2,073

(1,513)

4,691 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,565

(961)

14,974

(5,818)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

900

-

900

1,275 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,044)

(1,569)

(10,954)

(5,126) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,144)

(1,569)

(10,054)

(3,851)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Repayments of long-term loans

$(528)

$(562)

$(2,088)

$(2,016) Net change in short term loans

-

1,754

(4,350)

(7,650) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of underwriters' option

-

-

48,550

9,827 Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option

-

(96)

(3,182)

- Proceeds from exercise of options

282

-

282

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(246)

1,096

39,212

161



































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,175

(1,434)

44,132

(9,508) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

47,391

8,868

7,434

16,942 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$51,566

$7,434

$51,566

$7,434

















Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:















Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

104

165

3,859

983 Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment

-

95

579

155

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Interest paid

55

111

1,001

1,400



















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024































Net income $4,726

$3,575

$16,822

$11,167 Adjustments:













Share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies (505)

(208)

(1,488)

(809) Provision for income taxes 519

289

2,143

195 Financial expenses, net 207

458

1,335

1,949 Depreciation and amortization 1,385

1,254

5,410

5,717 Share based compensation 551

185

1,231

395 Adjusted EBITDA $6,883

$5,553

$25,453

$18,614

















SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd