TAT Technologies Reports Record Results for Fiscal Year 2017

Key Financial Highlights:

Record revenues of $106.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 , compared with $95.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2016 , an 11% growth. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $26.3 million compared with $25.0 million in the comparable quarter last year, a 5% growth.

for the year ended , compared with in the year ended , an 11% growth. Revenues for the fourth quarter were compared with in the comparable quarter last year, a 5% growth. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased to $9.4 million compared with $7.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2016 , an increase of 19%. 2017 adjusted EBITDA is the highest recorded adjusted EBITDA since 2009. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter was $1.6 million compared with $3.1 million in the comparable quarter last year.

increased to compared with in the year ended , an increase of 19%. 2017 adjusted EBITDA is the highest recorded adjusted EBITDA since 2009. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter was compared with in the comparable quarter last year. GAAP net income reached $2.4 million , or $0.27 per diluted share in the year ended December 31, 2017 , compared with a net income of $0.1 million , or $0.01 per diluted share in the year ended December 31, 2016 . GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was $0.3 million , or $0.03 per diluted share compared with GAAP net income of $1.6 million , or $0.18 per diluted share in fourth quarter of 2016.

, or per diluted share in the year ended , compared with a net income of , or per diluted share in the year ended . GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was , or per diluted share compared with GAAP net income of , or per diluted share in fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income totaled $2.8 million , or $0.31 per diluted share in the year ended December 31, 2017 , compared with non-GAAP net income of $2.8 million , or $0.32 per diluted share in the year ended December 31, 2016 , and non-GAAP net loss of $0.2 million , or $0.02 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.8 million , or $0.20 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "2017 was a record year for TAT Technologies. Our revenues which grew 11% year over year, reached a record high, while adjusted EBITDA grew 19%, the highest recorded adjusted EBITDA since 2009. These strong record results serve as yet another proof point of our successful growth strategy and effective operational improvement plan. We are well positioned in our markets and have a strong balance sheet which together serve as the foundation for our long-term growth. We continue to pursue new growth initiatives, both organic and strategic, which we expect will drive our growth in 2018 and beyond."

Mr. Zamir added, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of TAT's employees around the world. Their talent, hard work and dedication are key to our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy and create long term value for our shareholders."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in pages 9 and 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)



December 31,

December 31, 2017

2016

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,514

$ 21,433 Short-term bank deposits 470

964 Accounts receivable, net 25,744

21,572 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 2,363

1,687 Inventory, net 38,630

39,269







Total current assets 84,721

84,925







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Investment in affiliates 1,192

1,019 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 2,779

2,660 Deferred income taxes 937

896 Intangible assets, net 1,045

1,179 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,321

21,298







Total non-current assets 27,274

27,052







Total assets $ 111,995

$ 111,977







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable 9,348

8,406 Accrued expenses 8,331

9,836







Total current liabilities 17,679

18,242







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Other long-term liabilities 146

151 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 3,235

2,994 Deferred income taxes 2,361

1,938







Total non-current liabilities 5,742

5,083







Total liabilities 23,421

23,325







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,802

2,797 Additional paid-in capital 65,073

64,760 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 135

(73) Retained earnings 22,652

23,256 Total shareholders' equity 88,574

88,652







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 111,995

$ 111,977









TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Revenues:















Products $ 8,149

$ 7,481

$ 36,053

$ 30,431

Services 18,148

17,504

70,474

65,363



26,297

24,985

106,527

95,794



















Cost of goods:















Products 6,096

5,609

28,096

23,788

Services 15,451

13,562

57,987

52,969



21,547

19,171

86,083

76,757

Gross Profit 4,750

5,814

20,444

19,037



















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net 111

189

731

1,140

Selling and marketing 1,331

1,008

4,974

3,876

General and administrative 2,721

2,631

9,409

10,023

Other loss (income) 26

(117)

53

(138)



4,189

3,711

15,167

14,901

Operating income 561

2,103

5,277

4,136



















Financial expenses, net (87)

(62)

(338)

(154)



















Income before taxes on income 474

2,041

4,939

3,982



















Taxes on income 677

420

2,333

3,865



















Income (loss) before equity investment (203)

1,621

2,606

117



















Share in results of affiliated companies (54)

(4)

(210)

(55)



















Net income (loss) $ (257)

$ 1,617

$ 2,396

$ 62



















Basic and diluted income (loss) per

share

































Net income (loss) per share (basic and

diluted) $ (0.03)

$ 0.18

$ 0.27

$ 0.01



















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding















Basic 8,848,028

8,828,444

8,848,028

8,828,444

Diluted 8,926,023

8,833,226

8,919,912

8,830,764





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)





































Net income (loss) $ (257)

$ 1,617

$ 2,396

$ 62

Other comprehensive income















Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives (141)

(199)

(686)

174

Reclassification adjustments for gains

included in net income and inventory 134

(29)

894

(243)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (264)

$ 1,389

$ 2,604

$ (7)





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31,

2017 2016 2017

2016























Reported net income (loss) on GAAP basis $ (257) $ 1,617 $ 2,396

$ 62 Adjustments:









Tax adjustments re non-GAAP

adjustments (1) - 198 -

2,685 Other expenses (Acquisition related

expenses) - (105) -

(105) Share in results of equity investment of

affiliated company 54 4 210

55 Share based compensation 23 41 174

105 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (180) $ 1,755 $ 2,780

$ 2,802











Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share

(basic and diluted) $ (0.02) $ 0.20 $ 0.31

$ 0.32











Weighted average number of shares

outstanding









Basic 8,848,028 8,828,444 8,848,028

8,828,444 Diluted 8,926,023 8,833,226 8,919,912

8,830,764

(1) During the second quarter of 2016 the Company distributed dividend from its foreign subsidiaries earnings. As a result, the company accrued deferred tax liability due to actual distribution of earnings from foreign subsidiaries of the Company and due to the possibility of future distribution of earnings from such foreign subsidiaries.





TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)









TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders









































Share capital





Accumulated

















Number of shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

other comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2014 (audited)

9,082,817

$ 2,793

$ 64,491

$ -

$ (2,088)

$ 20,345

$ 85,541

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2015 (audited):





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(4)

-

5,849

5,845

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

38

-

-

-

38

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2015 (audited)

9,082,817

2,793

64,529

(4)

(2,088)

26,194

91,424

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 (audited):





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(69)

-

62

(7)

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

105

-

-

-

105

Exercise of options

20,100

4

126

-

-

-

130

Dividend distributed

-

-

-

-

-

(3,000)

(3,000)

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 (audited)

9,102,917

2,797

64,760

(73)

(2,088)

23,256

88,652

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

208

-

2,396

2,604

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

174

-

-

-

174

Exercise of options

19,584

5

139

-

-

-

144

Dividend distributed

-

-

-

-

-

(3,000)

(3,000)

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 (unaudited):

9,122,501

$ 2,802

$ 65,073

$ 135

$ (2,088)

$ 22,652

$ 88,574





































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)









Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,





2017

2016

2017 2016





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Audited)



















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING

ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss) attributable to TAT

Technologies Ltd. shareholders

$ (257)

$ 1,617

$ 2,396 $ 62



















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization

1,005

976

3,941 3,636

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

26

30

54 12

Interest from short-term bank deposits and

restricted deposits

(6)

(13)

(6) (24)

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of

derivatives

(387)

18

(490) (152)

Provision for doubtful accounts

283

(82)

321 (29)

Share in results of equity investment of affiliated

Company

54

4

210 55

Share based compensation

23

41

174 105

Liability in respect of employee rights upon

retirement

(119)

63

241 123

Deferred income taxes, net

325

(143)

382 1,670

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(23)

1,149

(4,493) (2,392)

Decrease in other current assets and prepaid

expenses

1,626

1,456

488 1,487

Decrease (increase) in inventory

(1,109)

(1,340)

210 (2,707)

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(857)

(187)

578 1,192

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(421)

1,163

(1,505) 2,521

Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities

(17)

85

(5) (38)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 146

$ 4,837

$ 2,496 $ 5,521



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING

ACTIVITIES:















Investment in affiliated company

-

(516)

(383) (905)

Funds in respect of employee rights upon

retirement

(59)

(73)

(156) 2

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

(1)

- 17

Purchase of property and equipment

(888)

(1,041)

(3,520) (5,702)

Maturities of short-term deposits

-

-

500 7,182

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing

activities

$ (947)

$ (1,631)

$ (3,559) $ 594



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING

ACTIVITIES:















Realization of contingency

-

-

- (500)

Payment of cash dividend

-

-

(3,000) (3,000)

Exercise of options

-

-

144 130

Cash flows used in financing activities

$ -

$ -

$ (2,856) $ (3,370)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

(801)

3,206

(3,919) 2,745



















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

18,315

18,227

21,433 18,688



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 17,514

$ 21,433

$ 17,514 $ 21,433





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)







Three months ended Twelve months ended





December 31,





2017 2016 2017 2016

























Net income (loss) $ (257) $ 1,617 $ 2,396 $ 62

Adjustments:









Share in results of equity investment

of affiliated companies 54 4 210 55

Taxes on income 677 420 2,333 3,865

Financial expenses, net 87 62 338 154

Depreciation and amortization 1,005 976 3,941 3,636

Share based compensation 23 41 174 105

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,589 $ 3,120 $ 9,392 $ 7,877















For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com

Guy Nathanzon, CFO

TAT Technologies Ltd.

Tel: 972-8-862-8500

guyn@tat-technologies.com

