TAT Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

GEDERA, Israel, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q2 2021 were $21.6 million , an increase of 24% compared with $17.4 million in Q2 2020. Revenues for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2021 were $39.9 million compared with $42 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2020 .

in Q2 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period that ended on was compared with in the six-month period that ended on . Net loss was ($2.5) million , or loss of ($0.3) per diluted share in Q2 2021 compared with a net loss of ($2.2) million , or loss of ($0.3) per diluted share in Q2 2020. For the period of H1 2021, net loss was ($1.9) million , or loss of ($0.2) per diluted share compared with a net loss of ($1.8) million , or $0.2 per diluted share in H1 2020. Net loss for Q2 2021 and for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2021 include restructuring expenses of $1.9 million and $2.4 million , respectively.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "As the commercial aviation industry continues to emerge from the deep crisis and the major slow-down during 2020, we see sequential recovery in the volumes of our MRO activities and related revenues. This trend started in Q1 2021 resulting in improvement in our gross margin and operational cash flow.

"During Q2 2021, we signed a third strategic agreement (following the two agreements that were announced in January 2021 and September 2020) with Honeywell for the repair and lease of the APU 131 engines, the most common of Honeywell's APU series. This deal opens a much larger market that we were not exposed to in the past. We believe that due to the execution of the new strategic agreement with Honeywell (together with the two agreements with Honeywell previously announced), the Company's addressable market size in the MRO segment is expected to grow in a substantial manner, and therefore opens the door to the Company for potentially significant revenue growth in the MRO segment. In first half of 2021 we already started enjoying the fruits of our strategic lease deal with Honeywell for the rental of APU 331-500 which was announced in January 2021. We continue with the plan to streamline our operations and expect our cost structure to improve by 2022.

"We strongly believe that the three strategic agreements with Honeywell coupled with the operations rationalization scheme will position TAT as a strong player in its lines of business with the expected recovery of the commercial aviation industry."

The Company is proceeding with its recently announced plan to improve its cost structure and operational efficiency, and in that respect has begun executing on its plan to consolidate the Company's operations from four to three production sites by consolidating its production sites in Israel and transferring additional production operations to the Company's production site in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among other things, such actions will enable the Company to concentrate its heat exchanges cores activity in the United States allowing for better operational flow, getting closer to the Company's customer base and cutting fixed costs. In connection with such plan, the Company incurred restructuring expenses of $2.4 million and capital expenditures of $1.5 million in H1 2021.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.





TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)

June 30,

December 31, 2021

2020

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,645

$ 24,128 Accounts receivable, net 14,942

11,355 Inventory, net 39,749

41,223 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 4,116

2,737







Total current assets 77,452

79,443







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Restricted deposit 327

176 Investment in affiliates 733

771 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,102

1,186 Deferred income taxes 846

566 Intangible assets, net 1,922

1,475 Property, plant and equipment, net 26,152

25,737 Operating lease right of use assets 5,230

6,767







Total non-current assets 36,312

36,678

Total assets $ 113,764

$ 116,121







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans 1,114

1,477 Credit line from bank 6,013

3,000 Accounts payable 7,352

12,222 Accrued expenses 6,995

6,691 Operating lease liabilities 1,617

1,614 Provision for restructuring plan 470

- Liabilities belong to discontinued operation 11

179







Total current liabilities 23,572

25,183







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans 5,376

3,489 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,420

1,410 Operating lease liabilities 5,081

5,758







Total non-current liabilities 11,877

10,657







Total liabilities $ 35,449

$ 35,840







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,809

2,809 Additional paid-in capital 65,769

65,711 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income -

128 Retained earnings 11,825

13,721 Total shareholders' equity 78,315

80,281







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 113,764

$ 116,121









TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data)









Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Revenues:

















Products $ 8,801

$ 6,078

$ 12,954

$ 13,335

$ 22,739 Services 12,784

11,280

26,991

28,672

52,620

21,585

17,358

39,945

42,007

75,359



















Cost of goods:

















Products 7,527

5,980

11,138

11,773

20,751 Services 10,905

9,871

22,257

24,143

46,173

18,432

15,851

33,395

35,916

66,924 Gross Profit 3,153

1,507

6,550

6,091

8,435



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 136

33

271

70

185 Selling and marketing 1,458

980

2,663

2,057

4,369 General and administrative 2,309

1,586

3,932

3,713

7,612 Restructuring and other expenses 1,897

21

2,417

21

315

5,800

2,620

9,283

5,861

12,481 Operating income (loss) (2,647)

(1,113)

(2,733)

230

(4,046)



















Financial income (expenses), net (257)

(234)

140

(74)

(770) Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax

benefit) (2,904)

(1,347)

(2,593)

156

(4,816)



















Taxes on income (tax benefit) (140)

(510)

(272)

156

(1,517)



















Loss before equity investment (2,764)

(837)

(2,321)

-

(3,299)



















Share in results of affiliated companies (26)

(17)

(38)

(115)

(185)



















Net loss from continued operation $ (2,790)

$ (854)

$ (2,359)

$ (115)

$ (3,484) Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation $ 307

$ (1,388)

$ 463

$ (1,686)

$ (1,845)



















Net loss $ (2,483)

$ (2,242)

$ (1,896)

$ (1,801)

$ (5,329)



















Basic and diluted income (loss) per share





































Net loss per sharebasic and diluted from

continued operation $ (0.31)

$ (0.1)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.39) Net income (loss) per sharebasic and diluted

from discontinued $ 0.03

$ (0.16)

$ 0.05

$ (0.19)

$ (0.21) Net loss per share basic and diluted $ (0.28)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.2)

$ (0.6)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic 8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696 Diluted 8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands)



Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)







































Net loss $ (2,483)

$ (2,242)

$ (1,896)

$ (1,801)

$ (5,329) Other comprehensive income

















Net unrealized income from derivatives 15

129

(128)

21

232 Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)

included in net income and inventory -

-

-

5

(130) Total other comprehensive loss $ (2,468)

$ (2,113)

$ (2,024)

$ (1,775)

$ (5,227)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands, except share data)







TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders









































Share capital





Accumulated

















Number of shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

other comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

9,122,501

$ 2,802

$ 65,535

$ (206)

$ (2,088)

$ 18,244

$ 84,294

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019:





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

232

-

806

1,038

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

38

-

-

-

38

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,573

$ 26

$ (2,088)

$ 19,050

$ 85,370

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

102

-

(5,329)

(5,227)

Share based compensation

-

-

138

-

-

-

138

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,711

$ 128

$ (2,088)

$ 13,721

$ 80,281

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(128)

-

(1,896)

(2,024)

Share based compensation

-

-

58

-

-

-

58

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2021 (unaudited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,769

$ 0

$ (2,088)

$ 11,825

$ 78,315









































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

















Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended



June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021 2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net loss

$ (2,483)

$ (2,242)

$ (1,896) $ (1,801)

$ (5,329) Net loss from continued operations

(2,790)

(854)

(2,359) (115)

(3,484) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization

1,081

1,030

2,137 2,028

4,065 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(6)

(88)

(15) 21

(34) Provision for doubtful accounts

42

1

42 206

(8) Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company

26

17

38 115

185 Share based compensation

32

37

58 77

138 Non cash finance expense

119

188

(394) (49)

566 Provision for restructuring expenses

(63)

-

470 -

- Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

137

(13)

10 (141)

(341) Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

- -

298 Impairment of fixed assets

1,800

-

1,800 -

- Deferred income taxes, net

(144)

(369)

(280) (57)

(1,438) Government loan forgiveness

-

1,059

(1,443) 1,059

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(1,900)

6,332

(3,473) 6,242

9,472 Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid

expenses

(1,202)

(641)

(1,383) 69

310 Decrease (increase) in inventory

651

1,653

1,449 1,372

1,868 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

1,484

(178)

1,494 (3,220)

(5,336) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(256)

(1,862)

304 (85)

(252) Decrease in other long-term liabilities

90

(49)

63 (62)

(62) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ (899)

$ 6,263

$ (1,482) $ 7,460

$ 5,947 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Purchase of property and equipment

(1,962)

(883)

(9,567) (1,781)

(3,894) Purchase of intangible assets

(259)

-

(544) -

(1,513) Cash flows used in investing activities

$ (2,221)

$ (883)

$ (10,111) $ (1,781)

$ (5,407) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Short-term credit received from banks

-

-

3,000 -

3,960 Proceeds from long-term loans received

-

4,834

3,042 4,834

3,692 Cash flows provided by financing activities

$ -

$ 4,834

$ 6,042 $ 4,834

$ 7,652 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation

$ 307

$ (1,388)

$ 463 $ (1,686)

$ (1,845) Net cash provided by operating activities

(244)

998

(244) 1,413

1,998 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities

$ 63

$ (390)

$ 219 $ (273)

$ 153



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

(3,057)

9,824

(5,332) 10,240

8,345 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

22,029

16,375

24,304 15,959

15,959 Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$ 18,972

$ 26,199

$ 18,972 $ 26,199

$ 24,304

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





Three months ended Six months ended Year ended

June 30, June 30, December 31,

2021

2020 2021 2020 2020



























Net loss $ (2,483)

$ (2,242) $ (1,896) $ (1,801) $ (5,329) Adjustments:











Share in results of equity investment of

affiliated companies 26

17 38 115 185 Taxes on income (tax benefit) (140)

(510) (272) 156 (1,517) Financial expenses, net 257

234 (140) 74 770 Depreciation and amortization 1,158

1,089 2,265 2,124 4,219 Restructuring expenses 1,897

- 2,430 - - Exit and disposal activities -

1,110 - 2,145 805 Discontinued operation (income) loss (307)

1,388 (463) 1,686 1,845 Share based compensation 32

37 58 77 138 Adjusted EBITDA $ 440

$ 34 $ 2,020 $ 2,452 $ 1,116















