TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues for Q3 2020 were $16.8 million compared with $24.8 million in Q3 2019. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 were $58.8 million compared with $71.7 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
  • Gross profit for Q3 2020 was $1.4 million (8.3% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $4.1 million (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2019. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 was $7.5 million (12.7% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $11 million (15.3% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 was (0.3) million compared with $2.2 million in Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 was $2.2 million compared with $5.3 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
  • Net loss was ($1.6) million, or loss of ($0.16) per diluted share in Q3 2020 compared with a net income of $0.15 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in Q3 2019. Net loss was ($3.4) million, or loss of ($0.37) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 compared with a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
  • During Q3 2020 and the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 TAT reported losses from discontinued operation of the JT8D engine blades coating in the amount of $0.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "TAT reacted fast and effectively to the COVID 19 impact on the aerospace industry. In Q2 and Q3 of 2020 we adjusted the company's cost structure to the reduction in revenues during such period. We will continue to proactively monitor our cost structure and cash flow as the industry continues to manage the pandemic and its impact. Our strong balance sheet with net cash of over $19 million provides us the flexibility to serve our customers and in the same time maintain business development activities.

We are pleased that despite the pandemic, the company was able to continue its sales, marketing, and business development efforts with meaningful results. During the third quarter of 2020 we signed a 10- year contract with Honeywell for the repair of APU 331-2xx. This contract represents a substantial opportunity to increase our APU business. In order to support its execution, we will invest in machines and rotatable parts in the coming quarters to better support our clients.

In addition, we are proud that during the last six months we executed new, and renewed existing long-term agreements with MRO and OEM customers with potential aggregate revenues of $38 million for the coming years"

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA.  The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)


September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 (*)

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS


CURRENT ASSETS:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                   24,106

$                   15,959

Accounts receivable, net

13,657

20,311

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

3,449

2,605

Inventory, net

40,100

43,327

Assets belong to discontinued operation

-

1,839




Total current assets

81,312

84,041




NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

   Restricted deposit

165

-

 Investment in affiliates

777

956

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

1,164

1,404

 Deferred income taxes

-

228

Intangible assets, net

1,604

777

Property, plant and equipment, net

19,884

20,605

Operating lease right of use assets

7,320

6,664




Total non-current assets

30,914

30,634


Total assets

$                 112,226

$                 114,675




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






CURRENT LIABILITIES:


Accounts payable

8,118

11,823

Accrued expenses                                 

6,313

7,393

Deferred income (government grant)

265

-

Operating lease liabilities

1,635

1,330

Liabilities belong to discontinued operation

260

158




Total current liabilities

16,591

20,704




NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:


   Long-term loans

4,841

-

   Other long-term liabilities

-

62

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

1,451

1,751

Deferred income taxes

1,256

1,100

Operating lease liabilities

5,990

5,688




 Total non-current liabilities

13,538

8,601




Total liabilities

$                30,129

$                  29,305




EQUITY:


Share capital

2,809

2,809

Additional paid-in capital

65,683

65,573

Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)

(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

19

26

Retained earnings

15,674

19,050

Total shareholders' equity

82,097

85,370




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                 112,226

$                 114,675

         *Reclassified due to discontinued operation

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended

Nine months ended


Year ended


September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019(*)

2020

2019(*)

2019(*)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)










Revenues:








Products

$      4,822

$      5,725

$    18,157

$    17,924

$    25,019

Services

11,995

19,059

40,667

53,770

72,460

16,817

24,784

58,824

71,694

97,479










Cost of goods:








Products

4,383

4,853

16,156

15,037

21,557

Services

11,036

15,757

35,179

45,668

60,622

15,419

20,610

51,335

60,705

82,179

Gross Profit

1,398

4,174

7,489

10,989

15,300










Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

62

39

131

96

113

Selling and marketing

920

1,225

2,986

3,549

4,929

General and administrative

1,813

1,860

5,542

5,362

7,654

2,795

3,124

8,659

9,007

12,696

Operating income (loss)

(1,397)

1,050

(1,170)

1,982

2,604










Financial expenses, net

(177)

(144)

(248)

(517)

(422)

Other expenses

-

-

(21)

-

-










Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax 
     benefit)

(1,574)

906

(1,439)

1,465

2,182










Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(180)

469

(48)

464

631










Income (loss) before equity investment

(1,394)

437

(1,391)

1,001

1,551










Share in results of affiliated companies

(62)

(65)

(179)

(139)

(132)










Net income (loss) from continued operation

$     (1,456)

$     372

$      (1,570)

$     862

$      1,419










Loss from discontinued operation before 
     income taxes

(60)

(230)

(391)

(564)

(655)

Loss on disposal of discontinued operation 
     before income taxes

(60)

-

(1,415)

-

-

Benefit from income taxes

-

15

-

45

42

Net loss from discontinued operation

$   (120)

$   (215)

$   (1,806)

(519)

$    (613)










Net income (loss)

$  (1,576)

$     157

$   (3,376)

$    343

$        806










Basic and diluted income (loss) per share




















Net income (loss) per share from continued 
     operation

$      (0.16)

$      0.04

$    (0.17)

$      0.1

$    0.18

Net loss per share from discontinued operation

$   0

$   (0.02)

$    (0.2)

$   (0.06)

$ (0.07)

Net income (loss) per share

$    (0.16)

$     0.02

$   (0.37)

$   0.04

$   0.11










Weighted average number of shares 
     outstanding










Basic

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,864,885

Diluted

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,864,885

                                   *Reclassified due to discontinued operation

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)


Three months ended

Nine months ended


Year ended 


September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)










Net income (loss)

$     (1,576)

$     157

$     (3,376)

$     343

$      806

Other comprehensive income










Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives

(33)

72

(7)

358

372

   Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses) 
       included in net income and inventory

-

(104)

5

(118)

(140)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$     (1,609)

$     125

$     (3,378)

$     583

$      1,038

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY


(In thousands, except share data)








TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders










Share capital




Accumulated
















other










Number of 




Additional paid-

comprehensive


Treasury


Retained






shares issued

Amount

in capital

income (loss)

shares

earnings

Total equity
















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited)

9,122,501

$             2,802

$       65,073

$             135

$             (2,088)

$            22,652

$            88,574

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED 
     DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited):














Comprehensive income


-

-

-

(341)

-

(4,408)

(4,749)

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

272

-

-

-

272

 Exercise of option

26,668

7

190

-

-

-

197

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited)

9,149,169

$            2,809

$       65,535

$            (206)

$            (2,088)

$            18,244

$            84,294

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED 
     DECEMBER 31, 2019 (audited):














Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

232

-

806

1038

 Share based compensation expenses

-

-

38

-

-

-

38

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 (audited)

9,149,169

$            2,809

$       65,573

$            26

$            (2,088)

$            19,050

$            85,370

CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 
     SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (unaudited):














Comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

(7)

-

(3,376)

(3,383)

 Share based compensation expenses

-

-

110

-

-

-

110

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
     (unaudited)

9,149,169

$            2,809

$       65,683

$             19

$            (2,088)

$            15,674

$            82,097

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended



September 30,

December 31,


2020

2019(*)

2020

2019(*)

2019(*)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








Net income (loss)


$   (1,576)

$   157

$   (3,376)

$   343

$      806

Net income (loss) from continued operations

(1,456)

372

(1,570)

862

1,419

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash 
     provided by operating activities:


















Depreciation and amortization

1,079

1,077

3,107

3,185

4,292

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(14)

(38)

7

(293)

(311)

Provision for doubtful accounts

(73)

-

133

-

38

Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company 


62

65

179

139

132

Share based compensation


33

36

110

(9)

38

Non cash finance expense

57

107

(48)

324

354

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement


(159)

(134)

(300)

(912)

(897)

Deferred income taxes, net


441

(115)

384

(293)

(450)

Deferred revenues (government grant)

(794)

-

265

-

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








    Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

787

1,714

7,027

(1,510)

(2,037)

   Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid 
     expenses

(729)

486

(605)

1,743

2,500

Decrease (increase) in inventory

1,674

(1,314)

3,039

(3,531)

(5,740)

    Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

307

82

(2,913)

2,722

3,349

    Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(995)

1,193

(1,080)

1,535

982

    Decrease in other long-term liabilities


-

(20)

(62)

(98)

(118)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$  220

$3,511

$  7,673

$  3,864

$      3,551

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:








Investment in affiliated company

-

-

-

(10)

(10)

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

-

-

-

(22)

-

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

-

(22)

-

-

Increase in long-term deposits

(2)


(165)

-

-

Purchase of property and equipment


(1,253)

(1,287)

(3,012)

(2,980)

(3,269)

Purchase of intangible assets

(950)


(950)


Cash flows used in investing activities

$  (2,205)

$  (1,287)

$  (4,149)

$  (3,012)

$   (3,279)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:








  Proceeds from long-term loans received

-

-

4,841

-

-

Cash flows provided by financing activities

$  -

$  -

$ 4,841

$  -

$   -










Cash flows from discontinued operations:
Net loss from discontinued operation

$ (120)

$   (215)

$ (1,806)

(519)

$   (613)

Net cash provided by operating activities

175

516

1,588

566

484

Net cash used in investing activities

-

-

(34)

(134)

Net cash used in discontinued operations

$    55

$   301

$    (218)

13

$   (263)










Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(1,930)

2,525

8,147

865

9

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


26,036

14,290

15,959

15,950

15,950

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$   24,106

$   16,815

$   24,106

$   16,815

$    15,959

                                                  *Reclassified due to discontinued operation

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019(*)

2020

2019(*)

2019(*)














Net income (loss)

$   (1,576)

$     157

$    (3,376)

$     343

$         806

Adjustments:





Share in results of equity investment of 
     affiliated companies

62

65

179

139

132

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(180)

469

(48)

464

631

Financial expenses, net

177

144

250

517

422

Other expenses

-

-

21

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

1,060

1,144

3,250

3,322

4,394

Net loss from discontinued operations

120

215

1,806

519

613

Share based compensation

33

36

110

(9)

38







Adjusted EBITDA

$  (304)

$     2,230

$       2,192

$      5,295

$      7,036

          *Reclassified due to discontinued operation

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

