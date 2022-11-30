TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three months and nine months periods ended September 30, 2022.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q3 2022 were $20.9 million compared with $17.6 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 19%. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 were $61.7 million compared with $57.6 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 , an increase of 7%.

compared with in Q3 2021, an increase of 19%. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on were compared with in the nine-month period that ended on , an increase of 7%. Gross profit for Q3 2022 was $3.4 million (16.4% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 16.4% compared with $3 million (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2021. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 , was $10.5 million (17% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 10.6% compared with $9.5 million (16.5% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 .

(16.4% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 16.4% compared with (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2021. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on , was (17% as a percentage of revenues) an increase of 10.6% compared with (16.5% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on . Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2022 decreased to $0.6 million compared with $1 million in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 , was $2 million compared with $3.1 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 .

compared with in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on , was compared with in the nine-month period that ended on . During the nine months of 2021 the Company received grants (which were recorded as a decrease of expenses) in an aggregate amount of $4.5 million . Adjusted EBITDA excluding grants increased from a loss of $1.4 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 to a profit of $2 million in the nine month period that ended on September 30, 2022 . During Q3/21 the company received grants in an aggregate amount of $2.6 million . Adjusted EBITDA excluding grants increased from a loss of $1.6 million in Q3/21 compared with a profit of $0.6 million in Q3/22 (for more details see the proforma comparison below).

. Adjusted EBITDA increased from a loss of in the nine-month period that ended on to a profit of in the nine month period that ended on . During Q3/21 the company received grants in an aggregate amount of . Adjusted EBITDA increased from a loss of in Q3/21 compared with a profit of in Q3/22 (for more details see the proforma comparison below). Net loss continues to decrease and was $0.35 million , or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share in Q3 2022 compared with a net loss of $0.97 million , or $0.11 per diluted share in Q3 2021. Net loss was $2 million (out of which $1.6 million in restructuring costs), or a loss of $0.23 per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2022 , compared with a net loss of $2.86 million , or a loss of $0.32 per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 .

, or a loss of per diluted share in Q3 2022 compared with a net loss of , or per diluted share in Q3 2021. Net loss was (out of which in restructuring costs), or a loss of per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on , compared with a net loss of , or a loss of per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on . Proforma results comparison, representing 2021 without grants:

Thousands USD Q3\22 Q3\21 YTD 22 YTD 21 Revenues 20,977 17,619 61,707 57,564 COGS 17,543 16,747 51,195 51,738 Gross Profit 3,434 872 10,512 5,826 GM 16.4 % 4.9 % 17 % 10.1 % R&D & SG&M 3,942 4,099 13,437 13,735 EBITDA 559 (1,557) 1,952 (1,488)

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "The financial results of the third quarter of 2022 represent a continuous improvement in our results compared to the same period in 2021 and reflects the positive trend in our industry going out of the COVID19 pandemic. We continue to make enormous efforts to meet our customers' needs at a time when demand post the COVID-19 pandemic is picking up, but materials and components availability is still problematic". Mr. Zamir continued: "During this quarter we signed a long-term agreement with RTX for the repair of heat components on the Boeing 777 platform. This agreement already generates revenues and will be a contributor to our growth in the coming years. We continue to work on other opportunities that may result from the strategic agreements that we signed with Honeywell last year and we expect positive results in the coming few months".

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)









September 30,

December 31, 2022

2021

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,311

$ 12,872 Accounts receivable, net 13,368

13,887 Inventory, net 47,601

41,003 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 5,232

4,219







Total current assets 73,512

71,981







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Restricted deposit 323

343 Investment in affiliates 1,606

695 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 809

1,157 Deferred income taxes 1,380

1,252 Intangible assets, net 1,675

1,829 Property, plant and equipment, net 39,760

30,462 Operating lease right of use assets 2,833

3,114







Total non-current assets 48,386

38,852 Total assets $ 121,898

$ 110,833







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans 1,788

$ 691 Credit line from bank 6,061

6,008 Accounts payable 8,579

9,093 Accrued expenses 7,489

6,959 Operating lease liabilities 878

1,169 Provision for restructuring plan 200

657







Total current liabilities 24,995

24,577







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans 18,828

5,979 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,187

1,504 Operating lease liabilities 1,908

1,989







Total non-current liabilities 21,923

9,472







Total liabilities $ 46,918

$ 34,049







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,843

2,809 Additional paid-in capital 66,194

65,871 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income (81)

33 Retained earnings 8,112

10,159 Total shareholders' equity 74,980

76,784







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 121,898

$ 110,833









TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Revenues:

















Products $ 5,694

$ 5,268

$ 19,157

$ 18,221

$ 25,870 Services 15,283

12,351

42,550

39,343

52,103

20,977

17,619

61,707

57,564

77,973



















Cost of goods:

















Products 4,710

5,226

16,280

16,362

23,761 Services 12,833

9,443

34,915

31,700

42,942

17,543

14,668

51,195

48,062

66,703 Gross Profit 3,434

2,951

10,512

9,502

11,270



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 197

97

349

368

517 Selling and marketing 1,312

1,330

4,164

3,993

5,147 General and administrative 2,463

2,043

7,341

5,974

8,354 Other Income -

-

(90)

-

(468) Restructuring expenses (income) (30)

122

1,673

2,538

1,755

3,942

3,592

13,437

12,873

15,305



















Operating loss (508)

(641)

(2,925)

(3,371)

(4,035)



















Financial income (expenses), net 73

(257)

647

(117)

(540)



















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax

benefit) (435)

(898)

(2,278)

(3,488)

(4,575)



















Taxes on income (tax benefit) (44)

73

(107)

(198)

(662)



















Income (loss) before equity investment (391)

(971)

(2,171)

(3,290)

(3,913)



















Share in results of affiliated companies (loss) 36

(36)

124

(75)

(76)



















Net income (loss) from continued operation $ (355)

$ (1,007)

$ (2,047)

$ (3,365)

$ (3,989)



















Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation $ -

$ 40

$ -

$ 503

$ 427



















Net income (loss) $ (355)

$ (967)

$ (2,047)

$ (2,862)

$ (3,562)



















Basic and diluted income (loss) per share





































Net income (loss) per share from continued operation $ (0.04)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.45) Net loss per share from discontinued operation $ 0

$ 0

$ -

$ 0.06

$ 0.05 Net income (loss) per share $ (0.04)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.4)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic 8,909,046

8,874,696

8,909,046

8,874,696

8,874,696 Diluted 8,909,046

8,874,696

8,909,046

8,874,696

8,874,696





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)

















Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Net income (loss) $ (355)

$ (967)

$ (2,047)

$ (2,862)

$ (3,562) Other comprehensive income

















Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives 34

21

(114)

(107)

(76) Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)

included in net income and inventory -

-

-

-

(19) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (321)

$ (946)

$ (2,161)

$ (2,969)

$ (3,657)























































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)















TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders









































Share capital





Accumulated

















Number of shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-

in capital

other

comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,573

$ 26

$ (2,088)

$ 19,050

$ 85,370

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020:





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

102

-

(5,329)

(5,227)

Share based compensation

-

-

138

-

-

-

138

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,711

$ 128

$ (2,088)

$ 13,721

$ 80,281

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(95)

-

(3,562)

(3,657)

Share based compensation

-

-

160

-

-

-

160

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,871

$ 33

$ (2,088)

$ 10,159

$ 76,784

CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(114)

-

(2,047)

(2,161)

Exercise of option

34,450

34

156

-

-

-

190

Share based compensation

-

-

167

-

-

-

167

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(unaudited)

9,183,619

$ 2,843

$ 66,194

$ (81)

$ (2,088)

8,112

$ 74,980









































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

















Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended



September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022 2021

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)

$ (355)

$ (967)

$ (2,047) $ (2,862)

$ (3,989) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization

931

1,440

2,830 3,577

4,881 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(7)

(21)

1 (46)

(19) Provision for doubtful accounts

-

7

(45) 49

248 Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company

(36)

36

(124) 75

76 Share based compensation

56

47

167 105

160 Non cash finance expense

(4)

(13)

(91) (407)

(65) Lease modification















(1,315) Increase (decrease) in provision for restructuring expenses

(914)

-

(457) 470

657 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

9

(59)

(317) (49)

94 Impairment of fixed assets

-

-

- 1,800

1,820 Capital gain from sale of fixed assets

-

-

(90) -

(468) Deferred income taxes, net

(47)

104

(128) (176)

(686) Government loan forgiveness

-

-

- (1,442)

(1,442) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

1,127

1,733

(219) (1,693)

(2,934) Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid

expenses

(557)

1,161

(672) (1,177)

(959) Decrease (increase) in inventory

(3,485)

(1,634)

(6,711) (185)

(681) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(182)

(1,303)

(1,073) 191

2,571 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

499

(836)

531 (532)

(218) Decrease in other long-term liabilities

(160)

(73)

(1,045) (39)

8 Net cash used in operating activities

$ (3,125)

$ (418)

$ (9,490) $ (2,773)

$ (2,269) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

-

93 -

1,163 Purchase of property and equipment

(3,833)

(4,652)

(11,418) (13,275)

(16,247) Purchase of intangible assets

-

(11)

- (555)

(555) Cash flows used in investing activities

$ (3,833)

$ (4,663)

$(11,325) $(13,830)

$ (15,639) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Short-term credit received (repayment) from banks

3,000

-

- 3,000

3,000 Proceeds from long-term loans received

3,200

-

15,680 3,042

3,042 Loans and credit line repayment to banks

(375)

-

(636) -

- Exercise of options

123

-

190 -

- Cash flows provided by financing activities

$ 5,948

$ -

$15,234 $6,042

$ 6,042 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation

$-

$40

$- $503

$ (1,845) Net cash provided by operating activities

-

88

- (156)

1,998 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities

$ -

$ 128

$ - $ 347

$ 153



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,010)

(4,853)

(5,581) (10,285)

(11,089) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

8,644

18,872

13,215 24,304

24,304 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 7,634

$ 14,019

$ 7,634 $ 14,019

$ 13,215

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)









Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31,

2022

2021 2022 2021 2021



























Net income (loss) $ (355)

$ (967) $ (2,047) $ (2,862) $ (3,562) Adjustments:











Share in results of equity investment of

affiliated companies (36)

36 (124) 75 76 Taxes on income (tax benefit) (44)

73 (107) (198) (662) Financial expenses (income), net (73)

257 (647) 117 540 Depreciation and amortization 1,041

1,495 3,037 3,758 5,420 Restructuring (income) expenses (30)

130 1,673 2,559 1,755 Discontinued operation (income) loss -

(40) - (503) (427) Share based compensation 56

47 167 105 160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 559

$ 1,031 $ 1,952 $ 3,051 $ 3,300















