TAT Technologies to Participate at The Benchmark Company's Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 11, 2024

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (TASE: TAT Tech, NASDAQ: TATT), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aviation industries and the ground defense industries, announced today that management will participate in The Benchmark Company's Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 11, 2024, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Igal Zamir, President and CEO, and Eran Yunger, Director of IR, will be representing the company and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management or learning more about the conference can contact their sales representative at The Benchmark Company or the TAT Technologies investor relations team [email protected].

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Israel facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.

