TAT unveils "The 2nd The One for Nature" Project to promote responsible tourism in Thailand

Tourism Authority of Thailand

24 Aug, 2023, 03:08 ET

BANGKOK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched "The One for Nature" initiative, embodying the concept of "Travel with Responsibility in Thailand," aimed at promoting Thailand's sustainable tourism and safeguarding the nation's abundant natural resources. The campaign achieved remarkable success and garnered widespread cooperation. The resurgence of this project brings forth its distinctiveness, as it offers travellers the opportunity to immerse themselves in even more abundant natural surroundings once again after natural sights across Thailand have rejuvenated and restored their natural beauty.

As the situation in Thailand and throughout the world has returned to normal, TAT is therefore launching The 2nd The One for Nature" to promote responsible tourism under the brand Amazing Thailand, encouraging environmentally conscious travellers from all over the world to participate in activities via the online channel www.tourismthailand.org/theonefornature which will elevate awareness and cooperation among international travellers and also foster responsible tourism practices in Thailand through international influencers.

In addition, some of the on-ground responsible tourism activities have been initiated in renowned destinations, such as Pattaya, Chon Buri, and Walking Streets in Chiang Mai and Phuket to strengthen awareness and encourage active participation from travellers across the country. The collaborative efforts between government and private sector organisations, local communities, and international travellers are set to bolster the image of Thailand as the preferred destination for sustainable tourism.

Join us for "The 2nd The One for Nature" activities, August to September 2023.

For more information, please visit www.tourismthailand.org/theonefornature 

