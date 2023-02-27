Tata Communications Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market-leading Position and Technology Innovation Across Multiple Industries

Renowned for its innovation, agility, and global reach, Tata Communications is a leader in the video-managed, managed security, managed multi-cloud, SD-WAN, cloud interconnect, and session initiation protocol connect services markets.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler for demonstrated leadership through continuous product innovation, customer service excellence, sterling reputation, and customer-centric framework leading to its coveted preferred-partner status.

Tata Communications offers the most comprehensive, robust, and capable services in the market. The company's unparalleled offerings augment product innovation, optimize efficiency, enhance customer experience, build agility, and manage risk. Its solutions-orientated business strategy, recognized managed service capabilities, and infrastructure energize innovation and intelligence, all galvanized by the Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, cloud, security, collaboration, and network services. Furthermore, Tata Communications bolsters its excellence and value through its global network, one of the world's largest wholly owned subsea fiber backbone, and a Tier I internet protocol (IP) network.

With its strong overall performance, Tata Communications earns Frost & Sullivan's with 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the session initiation protocol connect industry and five 2022 Indian Company of the Year Awards, based on its industry assessment of the video managed services, managed security services, SD-WAN service provider, managed multi-cloud services, cloud interconnect services, and session initiation protocol connects.

"Tata Communications works closely with customers, understands their needs, and implements solutions based on their requirements, promoting outstanding customer value. The company focuses on daring, responsive, inclusivity, venturing, and ethical principles, enabling it to stand out from competitors," said Kapil Baghel, Frost & Sullivan Senior Consulting Analyst.

Benoy CS, VP and head of Frost & Sullivan's ICT consulting practice (South Asia), noted, "Through its multiple cloud delivery options, Tata Communications facilitates cost-effective and rapid digital transformation while enabling agile and resilient modern architecture. The company allows the creation and maintenance of a robust cloud environment by preserving customers' core infrastructure assets."

Valentina Barcia, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, said, "The company's vision centers on enabling customers to embrace digital technologies and business models with the stated purpose of being borderless and always available domain and operational knowledge with advanced technology to provide IZO™ SDWAN. This service allows customers to establish a reliable network, monitor their performance in real time, and efficiently route digital traffic to meet service level agreements."

Tata Communications leverages its deep engineering and domain experience, collaborating with the world's largest sporting federations, broadcasters, and digital platforms to handle complex workflows and create innovative products. The company perfected its approach by developing and refining these processes over many years. Conscious of high customer expectations, it works closely with regional and global customers and partners in a proof-of-concept environment to solve their unique challenges. Tata Communications closely monitors emerging market trends and evolving customer demands, then responds with novel solutions.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. It presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

