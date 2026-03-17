Tata Communications Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Video-Managed Services

Innovative cloud-first workflows and customer-focused strategies enable Tata Communications to redefine digital media ecosystems worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Tata Communications has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the video-managed services industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, customer success, and strategic execution. This recognition highlights Tata Communications' consistent leadership in driving digital transformation, advancing media workflows, and delivering cloud-native solutions that address the evolving needs of global broadcasters and content providers.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Tata Communications excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its long-term vision with industry megatrends while executing initiatives that scale globally and deliver measurable results. "Frost & Sullivan applauds Tata Communications for its innovative, cloud-first approach to transforming media and entertainment workflows, addressing critical industry challenges such as scalability, cost efficiency, and operational complexity," said Rahul Agarwal, associate fellow and director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a growth strategy rooted in cloud innovation, artificial intelligence, and remote production, Tata Communications has consistently adapted to the rapid transformation of the media and entertainment sector. Its sustained investment in cloud infrastructure and edge computing has enabled the company to expand capabilities across markets, empowering customers to accelerate digital adoption and streamline operations.

Innovation is central to Tata Communications' leadership in video-managed services. The company's Media Hub provides secure, cloud-based media asset management with customizable workflows, enabling broadcasters to manage, store, and distribute content more efficiently. Advanced solutions like MIMiC Transmission support large-scale, remote productions with reduced on-site staffing requirements, while its 100-gigabyte integrated backbone powers low-latency video delivery for high-profile global sporting events. Complementing these offerings, MIMiC Monitor enables real-time content monitoring across live and on-demand streaming platforms, reinforcing Tata Communications' ability to deliver broadcast-grade reliability in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Dhaval Ponda, global head, media and entertainment, Tata Communications, said: "This recognition validates our 'Cloud-First' ambition. By unifying global reach with edge innovation, we are simplifying media workflows, empowering sports and media companies to deliver immersive experiences with unprecedented agility and broadcast-grade reliability on a truly global scale."

Tata Communications' unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. The company maintains exceptionally high Net Promoter Scores, reflecting its ability to deliver operational reliability and proactive service. By integrating best practices from its acquisition of The Switch, Tata Communications has enhanced its global escalation processes, ensuring consistency and trust across workflows. Its 24/7 global service centers in Los Angeles, New York, London, and India support broadcasters with always-available expertise, accelerating the industry-wide shift to cloud adoption.

Frost & Sullivan commends Tata Communications for setting benchmarks in strategic execution, customer focus, and technological innovation. The company's cloud-first philosophy, combined with its deep expertise in AI-driven diagnostics and remote production, positions it as a trusted partner for global media organizations seeking agility, cost optimization, and scalability in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates excellence in strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, market growth, and competitive differentiation. Tata Communications exemplifies these qualities by redefining media workflows and shaping the future of video-managed services worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan