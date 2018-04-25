Tata Consultancy Services and Toronto School Board Help Equip Students for Jobs of the Future

TCS' goIT program helps to inspire students to learn new technology skills essential to modernizing and transforming every single industry. TCS facilitates this through programing that includes design thinking skills and hands-on coding and robotics experience.

The contest being held today is a culminating event, which brings together grade eight and nine students who have participated in the goIT program over the last year. The grade eight students will compete in a hands-on robotics challenge, while those in grade nine have been tasked with designing a health and wellness app. TCS has even offered to support the winning team in further developing their app.

"Through our work with TCS, we have been able to provide our students with unique learning experiences that help to inspire an interest in STEM careers," said John Chasty, TDSB Superintendent of Education. "TCS has proven to be a dedicated partner and we are thrilled to continue working with them to help prepare our students for the jobs of the future."

Through its many partnerships, TCS' goIT program has engaged students in 18 cities across Canada. More recently, goIT has been empowering more girls, Indigenous Canadians and other under-represented groups to strengthen their tech acumen.

"As a top global IT services company operating in Canada, Tata Consultancy Services sees STEM education as vital to the community and our future operations," said Soumen Roy, Head of TCS in Canada. "We are committed to doing our part to help equip students with the skills they need to future-proof their 21st century careers and steward Canada's competitiveness on the world stage."

"Engaging students in authentic, relevant and contextual STEM education opportunities is crucial in preparing them for future technology careers in a Business 4.0 era," added Balaji Ganapathy, Head of Workforce Effectiveness for TCS in North America. "We are excited about the success of our ongoing partnership with TDSB and its impact on students, educators and schools. TCS looks forward to building on this foundation in the future."

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that partners with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

