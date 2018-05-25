Tata Consultancy Services Software Executive Seeta Hariharan Named to CRN "2018 Women of the Channel" List

TCS launched the Digital Software & Solutions Group (DS&S) in 2014 as a strategic growth business to help customers undergoing digital transformation with modular, scalable and fully integrated licensed software and solutions. Industry sectors targeted include Cities, Retail, Communications, and Banking and Financial Services.

As a leading global IT services provider for half a century, TCS has long had a major presence in the channel by integrating software from other technology firms as part of service delivery across major sectors and markets. The debut of an independent TCS software products business introduced the concept of building channel relationships with other systems integrators, distributors, resellers and ISVs to sell TCS software products. This required DS&S Group to build a partner organization from the ground up.

"The launch of Digital Software & Solutions Group marked a role reversal for TCS. For the first time it put us in the position of a software company partnering with other systems integrators, resellers and IT services firms," said Seeta Hariharan, General Manager and Group Head of TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group. "That makes this award particularly gratifying. It recognizes the tremendous progress TCS has made establishing itself as a leading software provider that's putting its products in the hands of other IT services firms."

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

