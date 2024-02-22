Tata Elxsi Announces Strategic Partnership with AccuKnox for 5G Managed Security Services for Operators

News provided by

TATA Elxsi

22 Feb, 2024, 06:35 ET

BENGALURU, India and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, through its NEURON product suite, announces a strategic partnership with AccuKnox, the developer of NIMBUS, a state-of-the-art cloud-native security solution. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in network transformation and security, offering operators a comprehensive solution for building and securing autonomous networks.

NEURON, an award-winning telco automation platform, comprises of a comprehensive suite of transformation products designed to assist operators in building autonomous networks. This suite includes NEURON Telco Cloud, facilitating 5G rollout, and NEURON Dark NOC, which automates 5G NOC operations. Powered by Gen AI, both solutions offer smart end-user interactions, digital twin capabilities, and AI/ML algorithms for predictive intelligence.

NIMBUS introduces a capability to identify essential network and host security policies through environment profiling. These identified policies are formulated as intents, applicable in a cloud-native fashion to any Kubernetes workload, spanning from Core to the RAN. Once implemented, these intents offer real-time inline security against potential attackers.

The integration of NEURON with NIMBUS empowers operators to deploy and secure cloud-native workloads seamlessly. NIMBUS introduces an intent-driven approach to security, allowing operators to protect their cloud-native environments with precision and efficiency.

With this integration, operators can now securely deploy cloud-native workloads and also seamlessly discover the required policies for previously deployed services. Additionally, NEURON auto-generates the necessary intent and applies it to the network, ensuring a streamlined and secure operational process. The integrated solution being agnostic to the underlying network, simplifies orchestration and enforcement of security and leveraging best of tools with a single pane of control.

Rajagopalan Rajappa, CTO, Communications at Tata Elxsi, said, "Through this collaboration with AccuKnox, we want to offer telcos a solution that simplifies the complexity of deployment while also being secure and resilient. This strategic partnership helps operators roll out secure 5G networks with inline mitigation and makes the network future-ready for 6G."

Rahul Jadhav, Co-founder & CTO at AccuKnox, said, "By joining forces with Tata Elxsi, we look forward to leveraging the power of our Zero Trust technology to deliver highly differentiated value to help organizations marshall the power of 5G technology while ensuring that the deployments are risk-mitigated."

The Neuron platform integrated with AccuKnox Nimbus will be showcased at the Tata Elxsi Meeting Room 2A53MR, Hall 2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, along with other solutions for operators across Connected Cars, Smart Factories, Connected Healthcare and Smart Infrastructure.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

We are helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and applying digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust Security platform that secures Public (AWS, Azure, GCP) and Private Clouds (Red Hat OpenShift, VMWare Tanzu, Nutanix, Mirantis, Rafay) – CNAPP: Cloud Native Application Protection Platform; Edge/IoT and 5G assets – 5GNAPP: 5G Native Application Protection Platform. AccuKnox is the core contributor to Kubernetes' run-time security solution, KubeArmor®, a popular CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project that has achieved 750,000+ downloads. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI (previously Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal inventions in container security, anomaly detection, and data procurement.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TATA Elxsi

Also from this source

Tata Elxsi's NEURON Wins 'Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco' by Juniper Research

Tata Elxsi's NEURON Wins 'Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco' by Juniper Research

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has been awarded Platinum Winner for the 'Best Network Orchestration Solution in...
Tata Elxsi delivers healthy growth in Q3 FY'24 with revenue from operations growing at 3.7% QoQ, and EBITDA margin at 29.5%

Tata Elxsi delivers healthy growth in Q3 FY'24 with revenue from operations growing at 3.7% QoQ, and EBITDA margin at 29.5%

Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408) (NSE: TATAELXSI), amongst the world's leading providers of design led technology services, announced its third quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.