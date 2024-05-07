Tata Elxsi Collaborates with Arm to Accelerate the Software-Defined Vehicle Journey for OEMs

BENGALURU, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in technology and design services has collaborated with Arm, the global semiconductor design and software platform company to offer advanced solutions on the latest Arm® processors, which will help Automotive OEMs and Tier-1s fast track their transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Automotive architectures are evolving from a distributed and domain-based paradigm to SDV, which includes the use of high-performance computing (HPC). This evolution requires a strategic shift in software development, validation, and deployment philosophies. Tata Elxsi brings its extensive portfolio of SDV solutions through Tata Elxsi AVENIR, a SOAFEE-based software suite that enables the development, integration, building, testing, and deployment of applications entirely on the cloud with ease for OEMs and suppliers. Through this technology collaboration, Tata Elxsi will make this software suite available on the latest Arm® Automotive Enhanced (AE) technology that will power the high-performance requirements of next-generation vehicles.

Tata Elxsi AVENIR includes a cloud-native development and validation environment, that enables seamless collaboration to develop and validate SDV functionalities, a Connected Digital Twin Framework, which enables easier adoption and management of digital twins and a pre-integrated subscription management software. This allows end users to subscribe to automotive features on demand.

"The automotive industry is being transformed by a massive increase in software and AI that demands more computing within the efficiency and safety constraints of the vehicle," said Suraj Gajendra, vice president of products and solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. "By bringing together its SDV solutions with Arm's latest AE technology, Tata Elxsi is leveraging Arm's efficient performance and safety leadership to accelerate software development cycles for next-generation vehicles."

"Intelligent vehicles of the future will be powered by SDV, Data and AI, and it is critical that technology companies collaborate to overcome the growing complexities. We are committed to working with Arm to make Tata Elxsi AVENIR available on the latest generation of Arm cores, which will power future HPCs for SDV while fostering innovation and unlocking the benefits of scale," said Shaju S, Vice President & Head, Transportation Business.

Tata Elxsi AVENIR integrated on Arm processors will provide automakers with a proven and ready-to-integrate SDV framework and modular software components that work seamlessly across Arm-based high-performance computing architectures and chips. This integration accelerates the "shift-left" in SDV development and validation processes, helping drastically cut down time-to-market and development risks.

About Tata Elxsi:

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation.

Tata Elxsi's cloud-agnostic SDV development and validation solution, Tata Elxsi AVENIR, offers a scalable software service framework, which supports cloud-native development and vehicle edge platform deployment for vehicles. With Tata Elxsi AVENIR, applications can be seamlessly deployed as services through a sophisticated, service-oriented middleware layer, ensuring a streamlined and efficient deployment process. Through Tata Elxsi AVENIR, we are helping global OEMs realize their vision of Software-Defined Vehicles. For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

