Tata Elxsi, Cultos Global partner to integrate an NFT Token mechanism for a unique and innovative Driver Reward Program

News provided by

Tata Elxsi

01 Jun, 2023, 09:51 ET

BANGALORE, India and DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology company, has partnered with Cultos Global to integrate a Blockchain mechanism from Cultos Global with its TETHER Connected Vehicle Platform to create an innovative Driver Reward Program. This unique proposition of tracking driver behaviour using rich analytics from the cloud-first TETHER connected vehicle platform, augmented with ADAS and driver monitoring features, enables an entirely new way of positively impacting driver behaviour, incentivised through a high-trust and high-privacy blockchain model.

This integrated solution will provide mobility players with a dynamic rewards platform that enables consistent engagement and positive behaviour modification through gamification. The driving scorecard, which gets translated to tokens, is a single digital identifier for a user and can be used across the ecosystem. It will give access to first-party data for mobility providers with enhanced privacy for end consumers. It has a wide range of applications ranging from use for insurance to incentives for safety and reliability, etc.

Nitin Pai, CSO & CMO at Tata Elxsi, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Cultos Global to integrate their cutting-edge blockchain mechanism into a unique Driver Reward Program, powered by TETHER – our Connected Vehicle Platform."

"This collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey to leverage emerging technologies and enhance driver and passenger safety and experience - whether it is a mobility provider, vehicle brand, fleet owner, or a road transport authority that aims to positively impact driver behaviour and road safety using gamification and incentivisation and creates reputation, reliability and monetisation opportunities."

"By harnessing the immutable nature of blockchain, we are elevating the program's integrity, security, and transparency. Through this integration, we aim to create a seamless and rewarding experience for our drivers, fostering trust, loyalty, and long-term engagement. Together, we are redefining the future of driver rewards and setting new industry benchmarks."

"Cultos complements TETHER offering by providing a single digital identifier for every customer. This not only increases engagement for mobility providers and their customers in the form of tokens that can be redeemed for different Loyalty/Rewards, but it can also be interoperable and can be liquidated," said Pavan Govindan, CEO at Cultos Global.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi helps customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies.

Tata Elxsi's solution accelerators and platforms for the automotive and mobility industry include TETHER – the cloud-first connected car platform; Autonomai – a comprehensive AD / ADAS middleware and validation suite; AI solutions for driver monitoring and video analytics, and TE ATOM, a DevOps engine for deployment of high velocity and hyper-scale services.

About Cultos Global

Cultos Global provides a web3 rewards platform where customers can launch branded tokens to incentivize their customers, fans or followers to drive various actions. Cultos provides custodial wallets, NFT minting and liquidity off-ramps for branded tokens through API or e-commerce integrations.

Media Contact

Tata Elxsi 
Hari Balan
Corporate Communication
+91 80 2297 9123 
Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

