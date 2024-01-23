Tata Elxsi delivers healthy growth in Q3 FY'24 with revenue from operations growing at 3.7% QoQ, and EBITDA margin at 29.5%

Continues to execute strongly on the Design Digital proposition

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408) (NSE: TATAELXSI), amongst the world's leading providers of design led technology services, announced its third quarter results for the period ending 31st December 2023.

For the quarter ending 31st December 2023, company reported Rs. 914.2 Cr of operating revenue, a growth of 3.7% QoQ.

Highlights of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023:

Revenues from operations at Rs. 914.2 Cr, + 3.7% QoQ, + 11.8% YoY

Operating revenue growth +3.0% QoQ and +9.4% YoY on constant currency basis

Operating Margin at 29.5%; Net Margin (PBT) at 28.9%

Profit Before Tax (PBT) at Rs. 274.1 Cr, +14.2% YoY

Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs. 206.4 Cr, +3.2% QoQ, +6.0% YoY

Earning Per Share (EPS) at Rs. 33.15, +3.2% QoQ, +6.0% YoY

Business Highlights:

Transportation growth at 2.7% QoQ, 15.6% YoY, aided by deal wins and ramp-up of Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) engagements.

Healthcare growth at 4.6% QoQ, 13% YoY, driven by new product engineering and regulatory services.

Media and Communications grew 0.6% QoQ and 3.4% YoY, performing creditably in a unfavourable environment for the entire media, telecom and technology industry.

Industrial Design revenue grew strongly at 12.3% QoQ, leading with Design Digital.

System Integration services grew 14.7% QoQ aided by some key deal wins and managed services.

Mr. Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, commenting on the company's performance in the third quarter of FY24, said:

"We are happy to report a healthy performance in the third quarter with a top-line growth of 3.7% QoQ and 11.8% YoY in a challenging and weak quarter for the industry.

Our Healthcare & Lifesciences business executed strongly to report a growth of 4.6% QoQ and 13% YoY. This was backed by large deals in regulatory and new product engineering services.

Our Transportation business witnessed steady growth of 2.7% QoQ in a short quarter. While we had some delays in planned ramp-ups and deal closures due to the short quarter and holidays, we are positioned well to capture growth opportunities in the continued transformation of the automotive industry and Software Defined Vehicles.

Our Media & Communication business has done well in a deteriorated business environment for the media, telecom and technology industry, growing 0.6% QoQ and 3.4% YoY. We are staying close to our customers and building on both growth and efficiency offerings for customers in this industry.

Our Design-Digital strategy is continuing to drive differentiation and growth, with our Design business growing strongly at 12.3%. Our design teams have executed some landmark projects that spans user research, design and implementation to lead the way for our customers to transform consumer experience across industries. This also paves the path for capturing downstream value of technology implementation, as well as managed services for our systems integration business.

I am delighted with the recognition of our Design Digital capabilities with the German Design Award 2024 for excellence in design with the Gen 3 HMI. This award for the next generation automotive HMI design that we won along with Tata Motors, truly showcases the power of design when aligned seamlessly with technology to elevate driving experience for future cars and electric mobility.

While we have continued to invest strongly in talent addition with over 350 Elxsians in this quarter and a net of 1,357 Elxsians over the past nine months, we have done well to maintain our EBITDA well over the 29% band. This underlines our strong focus on delivery and operational excellence, and our confidence in the future and long-term demand for our differentiated offerings. Our employee engagement and talent retention strategies have contributed to attrition further improving to 12.9%.

As we step into the last quarter of this financial year, the confidence of our customers in our differentiated Design Digital proposition and delivery excellence, and a strong deal pipeline provides us the foundation for sustained growth."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TATA Elxsi