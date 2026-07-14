Tata Elxsi delivers steady growth at 2.8% QoQ and 14.5% YoY in Q1 FY27

Growth powered by Transportation (13.3% YoY) and Media & Communication ( 22.2% YoY)

BANGALORE, India, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408) (NSE: TATAELXSI), amongst the world's leading providers of design led technology services, announced its first quarter results for the period ending 30th June 2026.

For the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, the company reported operating revenue of Rs. 1,021.1 Cr., reporting a growth of 2.8% over the previous quarter.

Highlights of the Quarter Ended 30th June 2026:

Revenues from operations at Rs. 1,021.1 Cr.; growing 2.8% QoQ and 14.5% YoY

EBITDA at 216.0 Cr, growing 15.7% YoY; EBITDA Margin at 21.2%

Profit Before Tax (PBT) at Rs. 232.5 Cr, growing 18.4% YoY; PBT Margin at 21.9%

Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs. 170.6 Cr, growing 18.2% YoY; PAT Margin at 16.1%

Mr. Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, commenting on the company's performance in the first quarter of FY'27, said:

"For the quarter, Tata Elxsi delivered a healthy performance with growth in our two primary verticals, supported by strong deal execution and continued momentum in large strategic engagements. We also crossed a key milestone of reporting operating revenue of more than Rs. 1,000 crores in the current quarter. The performance in the quarter reflects the strength and increasing relevance of our design-led and AI-enabled engineering capabilities in our chosen industries.

Our Transportation business reported a growth of 13.3% YoY, driven by accelerated OEM engagements and strategic wins in the off-road and aerospace segments. We are scaling our offerings and capabilities to help Auto OEMs pivot to a connected, multi-powertrain and AI powered mobility, with OEM revenues now constituting 78% of our automotive revenues.

We are delighted with the partnership with JSW Motors to establish JNEXT – JSW NextGen Technology Centre as a strategic hub for next-generation software defined, AI-powered mobility solutions. This partnership is a testament to our world-class capabilities and proposition for enabling a technology-led, new-energy mobility ecosystem in India.

In Media & Communications, we delivered another strong quarter, growing 22.2% YoY through continued ramp-up of key engagements and expanded programs with global operators, broadcasters and device OEMs.

Our Domain + AI approach enabled a strategic Gen AI powered transformation and managed services deal win for a large-scale AdTech ecosystem in the US. This program delivers end-to-end application support and phased modernization of legacy systems with a Gen AI powered SDLC process, enabling tangible outcomes in legacy modernisation, future service efficiency and platform reliability.

I am delighted with the major milestone for our Neuron platform portfolio, enabling Sky in Europe to transition toward autonomous network operations by combining AI-driven automation with inventory-led network intelligence, delivering measurable efficiency and agility ranging from 30-70% across key parameters.

Our Healthcare and Life Sciences business reported a growth of 1.7% QoQ, amidst a muted business environment for the healthcare industry. We are investing in pivoting to an AI-first, design-led, and regulatory-aware engineering approach in this business, partnering with leading AI companies across the world. In this quarter, we announced the launch of a Gen AI powered material intelligence platform ViTEL, and an AI-native Software Development platform for medtech and healthcare, AnaTEL.

I am delighted with our first strategic deal for ViTEL with a global medtech company to deliver structured material traceability and compliance across product, supplier, and material datasets.

Across verticals, we are gaining traction with our platform-enabled offerings to help customers accelerate their strategic roadmaps of integrating AI into their workflows, products and customer experience.

FY27 marks a year of future focus for the company, as we prepare and equip ourselves for a world reshaped by AI. We are making targeted investments in specialized talent, AI powered platforms, tools and infrastructure, to pivot to a Domain + AI future. These investments are enhancing customer value creation with tangible outcomes, and opening new avenues for growth and positioning us for the year and decade ahead.

We are well positioned to address the strategic priorities of our customers in our chosen verticals—connected, intelligent and software-defined products, digital transformation, AI-powered efficiencies and customer experience, and engineering modernization.

We are firmly focussed on sustainable growth, deepening our engagements with key customers and positioning ourselves to shape and win strategic long-term deals and add marquee customers, even as we protect and improve upon our industry-leading margins."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and thoughtful application of AI and digital technologies. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com

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