Tata Elxsi expands its automotive and smart mobility focus in North America with an Innovation Hub and nearshore engineering centre in Troy, Michigan

News provided by

Tata Elxsi

07 Jun, 2023, 05:18 ET

TROY, Mich. and BANGALORE, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design company that blends technology, creativity, and engineering, inaugurated an Innovation Hub and nearshore engineering centre yesterday in Troy, Michigan. This also marks the 15th year for Tata Elxsi in Troy, working with some of the leading OEMs, suppliers, and automotive ecosystems in the region.

The new centre will support EV and green mobility, Software and Digital engineering for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Tata Elxsi intends to grow its centre from 50 to 200 by 2025 while collaborating with universities on cutting-edge R&D and creating exciting career opportunities for fresh engineering graduates through internships and purpose-driven projects.

"We are pleased to inaugurate our Innovation Hub and nearshore engineering centre in Troy, Michigan, and continue our commitment to the region where we have served our customers for the last 15 years. This new facility represents our commitment and investment in the US market and our strong partnership with our clients. Our goal is to provide them with best-in-class engineering, digital and design solutions that will help them to innovate and transform their products and services for the future of smart and green mobility," said Mr Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

"We are delighted to inaugurate our new centre in Troy, Michigan. This investment reflects our commitment to our customers and the local automotive ecosystem, which has been a critical part of our success. Our new facility will enable us to collaborate more closely with our customers and work together for cutting-edge software development and engineering, and drive innovation in the automotive industry. We are also excited to leverage our presence in Michigan to expand our sales and business opportunities and build stronger relationships with local SMEs and universities. We look forward to continued growth and success in the region," said ­­Mr Ram Ramaseshan, SVP & Geo Head – Americas, Tata Elxsi.

About Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services in select industries, including Automotive, Media & Telecom, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.  It combines domain experience across Autonomous, Electric, and Connected vehicle technologies and Software-defined vehicles (SDV). It is supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, offices, and a global pool of over 12,000+ engineers and specialists.  

For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

Media Contact
Tata Elxsi
Hari Balan
Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected] 
Phone:+91 80 2297 9123

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

Also from this source

Tata Elxsi, Cultos Global partner to integrate an NFT Token mechanism for a unique and innovative Driver Reward Program

Tata Elxsi wins three e4M India Design Excellence Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.