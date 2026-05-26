Tata Elxsi Launches ViTel™, a Material Intelligence Solution for Med-Tech Powered by Viridium AI

ViTel™ helps medical device manufacturers protect margins, accelerate sourcing and engineering decisions, and stay ahead of compliance through AI-powered material intelligence

BENGALURU, India, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, today announced the launch of ViTel™, a Material Intelligence solution for Medical Device manufacturers, co-developed with Viridium AI, a material intelligence platform company. ViTel™ is being formally introduced at DeviceTalks Boston 2026, where Tata Elxsi is presenting its latest advances in AI-powered MedTech engineering and compliance.

Medical device manufacturers are facing a new operating reality. Material decisions now affect margin, resilience, product velocity, and market access, yet critical product knowledge remains buried across BOMs, supplier documents, ERP and PLM systems, and expert teams. This makes every new regulation or customer requirement a costly manual exercise.

ViTel™ addresses this by creating a reusable Material Intelligence layer across the enterprise, helping teams identify material and supplier dependencies, assess country-of-origin and sourcing exposure, evaluate alternatives, and understand where product or material risks affect cost, continuity, or market access. Powered by Viridium AI's Knowledge Cloud, Chemical Digital Twin, and science-constrained AI models, ViTel™ transforms scattered enterprise data into a living product-material knowledge graph connecting products, parts, materials, chemicals, suppliers, regulations, and evidence.

ViTel™ draws on Tata Elxsi's three decades of Med-Tech engineering and regulatory expertise, knowledge that has been embedded into how the solution reasons about material risk, compliance, and sourcing decisions, not just how it is deployed.

Tata Elxsi brings design-led and AI-first engineering, deep domain expertise, and access to global healthcare and medtech enterprises; Viridium AI brings platform and technology innovation.

Sreevatsa Sahasranaman, Senior Vice President and Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Tata Elxsi: "ViTel™ brings Material Intelligence directly into the product and compliance workflows that matter most, helping our customers make faster, more confident decisions across sourcing, engineering, quality, and regulatory readiness."

Niraj Deo, Chief Executive Officer, Viridium AI: "Viridium AI was built to help manufacturers understand the material DNA of their products. In Med-Tech, that intelligence creates a strategic foundation for the manufacturer. Once product and material knowledge are digitized, it becomes a reusable enterprise asset for margin, sourcing, engineering, quality, and regulatory decisions. Partnering with Tata Elxsi through ViTel™ brings that capability directly into the hands of the teams who need it most."

Muthusamy Selvaraj, VP, Innovation and Partnerships, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Tata Elxsi: "The question that led to ViTel™ was a simple one: what could the world's best material intelligence capability become if it truly understood healthcare? That question is how this partnership with Viridium AI was born, and how STEP UP works in practice. We are accountable for the outcome. That is what makes this model different."

ViTel™ is co-developed through STEP UP, Tata Elxsi's co-innovation program for high-potential deep-tech companies.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company supporting customers across industries including healthcare and life sciences. In Med-Tech, Tata Elxsi works with medical device companies across product engineering, digital health, regulatory support, connected devices, and lifecycle transformation. The Healthcare and Life Sciences practice is ISO 13485 certified.

For more information, please visit: www.tataelxsi.com

About Viridium AI

Viridium AI is a Material Intelligence company helping manufacturers transform fragmented product, material, chemical, and supplier data into decision-ready intelligence. Its platform combines Knowledge Cloud, Chemical Digital Twin, science-constrained AI models, and domain-specific agent workflows to support sourcing, engineering, quality, compliance, and risk decisions across complex manufacturing environments.

For more information, visit: www.viridium.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi