Tata Elxsi recognized as India's Top Value Creator for Software and BPM by Dun & Bradstreet

News provided by

Tata Elxsi

04 Dec, 2023, 05:43 ET

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, has been recognized by Dun & Bradstreet as India's Top Value Creator for Software and BPM. The Value Creator Awards 2023 honours and recognizes leading Indian companies that are torchbearers of long-term value creation within their sectors for shareholders and stakeholders. 

Manoj Raghavan, CEO & MD of Tata Elxsi, said, "This award is a testament to Tata Elxsi's value creation focus and leadership. This is a recognition of our leadership in fostering a culture of innovation across our verticals, underscoring how design and technology when brought together, can fuel end-consumer delight and deliver positive impact and growth for the global brands we work for and for the company and shareholders as well. We are delighted with the recognition and thank Elxsians for their relentless focus on innovation and delivery excellence and our customers and shareholders for their trust in our differentiated value creation."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation. Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and applying digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://tataelxsi.com/

About Dun & Bradstreet

As India Inc. sets its foot to achieve new milestones, Dun & Bradstreet continues to support corporates as a trusted business partner and an enabler of value creation. Dun & Bradstreet supports Indian companies with the most valuable, comprehensive and data-driven insights to help them create value by improving business efficiency, business resilience and business sustainability.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them make faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

Also from this source

Tata Elxsi's NEURON Autonomous Network Platform paves the way for the world's largest telecom operators to progress towards Zero Touch Automation

Tata Elxsi's NEURON Autonomous Network Platform paves the way for the world's largest telecom operators to progress towards Zero Touch Automation

Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services leader, is revolutionizing the telecommunications industry with its Neuron Autonomous Network...
Tata Elxsi delivers healthy growth in Q2 FY'24 with revenue from operations growing at 3.7% QoQ and 15.5% YoY, and EBITDA margin at 29.9%

Tata Elxsi delivers healthy growth in Q2 FY'24 with revenue from operations growing at 3.7% QoQ and 15.5% YoY, and EBITDA margin at 29.9%

Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408) (NSE: TATAELXSI), amongst the world's leading providers of design led technology services, announced its second quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.