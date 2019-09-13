Tata Elxsi to Demonstrate Streaming Services on Microsoft Azure at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, today announced its video streaming services offering on Microsoft Azure.

Tata Elxsi has integrated its OTT platform SaaS, TEPlay, with Azure Media Services to deliver OTT content from the cloud. TEPlay includes pre-integrated components required by an OTT service such as Content Management System (CMS), Subscription Management System (SMS), DRM, UI Composer, OTT Middleware, Ad Platform, Content Discovery Platform, Usage Analytics and White-labeled Apps. Tata Elxsi has also integrated its proactive QoE Monitoring solution, FalconEye that offers actionable QoE metrics and powerful analytics platform with Azure to deliver a positive customer experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Microsoft Azure and integrate our proven OTT solutions with Microsoft Azure Media Services to offer world class OTT services globally. With OTT becoming an imperative for Media and content companies, TEPlay offers a seamless and scalable OTT solution fully integrated with best-of-breed components that deliver superior performance and consumer engagement", said Nitin Pai, SVP, Marketing and Strategy, Tata Elxsi.

"The global scale of Microsoft Azure, combined with Tata Elxsi's expertise in video domain and solutions like TEPlay and FalconEye, helps customers launch OTT services quickly," said Sudheer Sirivara, General Manager for Azure Media at Microsoft Corp.

IBC 2019

Tata Elxsi is looking forward to IBC 2019 to highlight some of the proven OTT solutions. We are excited to announce the demonstration of our OTT platform, TEPlay and FalconEye Monitoring deployed on Azure Media Service at Microsoft's booth, Hall 1 – C27. TATA ELXSI would also be showcasing the competitive solutions and services at Tata Elxsi's booth, Hall 5- A23.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tataelxsi.com/whats-new/Events/IBC-2019/index.html

