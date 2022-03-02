Tata Elxsi unveiled as Title Partner for 2022 Bowler Defender Challenge

The Bowler Defender Challenge, held over 7 UK rounds with 12 teams competing in identical Bowler Defender rally vehicles, pits drivers, navigators and vehicles against a variety of competitive rally conditions. From safari and hill rally through fast tarmac and gravel each team will need to master the terrain and conditions to challenge for the championship. The development of the Bowler Defender, from mule to full competition car in less than two years, is a prime example of the work Tata Elxsi undertakes. Converting the highly-capable Defender from production passenger car to rally-prepared competition vehicle requires full integration of the existing systems into a competitive format.

Nitin Pai, Chief Strategy Officer and CMO Tata Elxsi comments "The opportunity for Tata Elxsi to partner with the Bowler Defender Challenge gives us a superb platform to showcase our brand. A high-performance environment, with constant demands on the teams and the support crews, really brings the term "Xtreme Engineering" to life. Bowler is a world-class competition brand and we see them as a perfect partner for our products and services in the modern automotive industry. We're excited to be part of the action!"

Bowler General Manager Calum Mckechnie follows "We are really excited to have Tata Elxsi partner with the Bowler Defender Challenge. To have a global leader onboard in the first year is a strong positive endorsement of the series, the development work and the direction in which Bowler is forging. Tata Elxsi understands perfectly the engineering and integration aspects of our business and the pressure to find solutions that only competition can bring. It's going to be a very exciting year for our partnership."

The first round of the 2022 Bowler Defender Challenge takes place on the 5th and 6th of March at Walters Arena, near Neath, Wales. For more information on the series, and the Bowler Defender Challenge car please visit bowlermotors.com

About Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Media, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

It brings together domain experience across Autonomous, Electric, Connected vehicle technologies, Software-defined vehicles (SDV ) and is supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres and offices as well as a global pool of over 10,000 engineers and specialists.

For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com.

About Bowler

Bowler, found in 1985, is based in Belper, Derbyshire and pioneered the production of dedicated off-road competition cars in the UK.

It has achieved international success in rally raid events, having previously participated in the Dakar Rally, British Hill Climb Championship and French Baja with their Tomcat, Wildcat & Nemesis models, all of which were based on the heritage Defender 90 and 110.

Bowler provides its customers with competition racing events, to provide them with the driving skills and technical competition knowledge necessary to undertake international rally raid events.

Bowler has become synonymous with conversions and modifications of Defender models, designed to enhance power, handling, braking and comfort. These can be tailored to suit individual requirements and desires, including bespoke engineering requirements.

Since its inception Bowler has had a close affiliation with Land Rover, which was formalised with a brand partnership in 2012 that led to the creation of the popular Defender Challenge by Bowler rally series in 2014 - 2016.

The business was acquired by Jaguar Land Rover Group in December 2019 and forms part of Special Vehicle Operations.

Media Contact:

Tata Elxsi

Hari Balan

Corporate Communication

+91 80 2297 9123

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tata Elxsi