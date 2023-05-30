Tata Elxsi wins three e4M India Design Excellence Awards

News provided by

Tata Elxsi

30 May, 2023, 02:36 ET

  • Honoured with 1 Gold award for Best Design for Automotive and Transport and 2 Bronze for Best Design for Retail Space Designing and Best Design for Print & Published Media categories.

BANGALORE, India, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design company that blends technology, creativity, and engineering, has been honoured with three awards (1 Gold and 2 Bronze) at the recently concluded Exchange4Media India Design Excellence Awards. India Design Excellence Awards is a platform to reward the best in the Design and Creative space across industries whose designs have improved daily living with their practical and ingenious creations.

In the Best Design for Automotive and Transport category, Tata Elxsi received the Gold Award for its work for Tata Motors NEXON EV in Human Machine Interface (HMI) Design. The TATA Nexon EV is a key part of this mission, offering drivers a sustainable driving experience that reduces their impact on the environment, and Tata Elxsi has played a critical role in supporting TATA Motors by providing a range of services and expertise that helps the company to stay ahead of the curve.

Vijaya Bhaskar, DGM infotainment, Centre of Competence, Tata Motors, said, "One of the key strengths of TATA Elxsi is their ability to strike a perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. They were responsive, receptive to feedback, and adapted to translate our ideas into tangible design concepts. They ensured the HMI design looked impressive and provided a seamless and intuitive user experience. Our strategic collaboration with TATA Elxsi for Nexon EV HMI design is a testimony to their passion and commitment towards the customer and end-user experience."

Tata AutoComp Experience Centre was awarded a Bronze for Best Design for Retail Space Designing. Tata Elxsi designed and developed the Tata AutoComp Experience Centre that speaks to CEOs, CXOs, and thought leaders. The Experience Centre had to have an impactful, engaging, immersive narrative that builds a strong recall to 'One Tata AutoComp' – multiple business units standing together.

For the Best Design for Print & Published Media category, Tata Elxsi won a bronze for Asian Paints Rangeelo Rajasthan work in publishing design. This project required designing a regional colour book for Rajasthan, bringing alive colour stories for the home's interiors and exteriors. Tata Elxsi was involved right from conducting primary research, developing colour schemes, photography, editing, and the final book design, a marketing tool extensively used by architects, dealers, and end consumers.

Utkarsh Biradar – Chief Designer, Industrial Design and Visualisation, Tata Elxsi, said, "The three accolades are a testament to Tata Elxsi's expertise in Experience Design. Our Design processes, combined with a focus on our client's business priorities and end-to-end execution, are the reason we are able to demonstrate this across categories. We are delighted with the recognition, and I extend my heartfelt regards to the teams for their passion and collaboration in providing outstanding design experiences across different sectors and requirements. With each project, we get to push the limits of excellence, and the results showcase how our leadership fosters a culture of design-led innovation which, when combined with technology, can deliver great consumer experiences and fuel business growth."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi helps customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies.

With a multi-disciplinary team of design researchers, strategists, product, UX / UI designers, technologists, and engineers, Tata Elxsi helps clients globally to bring new ideas and award-winning products and services to market. For over 30 years, we have been helping brands differentiate and win.

Media Contact
Tata Elxsi 
Hari Balan
Corporate Communication
+91 80 2297 9123 
Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi

Also from this source

Tata Elxsi delivers strong performance for FY23 with full year revenue growing by 27.3% and Profit after Tax growing by 37.4%

Tata Elxsi powers a premium entertainment experience for OSNtv subscribers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.