Tata Elxsi wins three e4M India Design Excellence Awards

Honoured with 1 Gold award for Best Design for Automotive and Transport and 2 Bronze for Best Design for Retail Space Designing and Best Design for Print & Published Media categories.

BANGALORE, India, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design company that blends technology, creativity, and engineering, has been honoured with three awards (1 Gold and 2 Bronze) at the recently concluded Exchange4Media India Design Excellence Awards. India Design Excellence Awards is a platform to reward the best in the Design and Creative space across industries whose designs have improved daily living with their practical and ingenious creations.

In the Best Design for Automotive and Transport category, Tata Elxsi received the Gold Award for its work for Tata Motors NEXON EV in Human Machine Interface (HMI) Design. The TATA Nexon EV is a key part of this mission, offering drivers a sustainable driving experience that reduces their impact on the environment, and Tata Elxsi has played a critical role in supporting TATA Motors by providing a range of services and expertise that helps the company to stay ahead of the curve.

Vijaya Bhaskar, DGM infotainment, Centre of Competence, Tata Motors, said, "One of the key strengths of TATA Elxsi is their ability to strike a perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. They were responsive, receptive to feedback, and adapted to translate our ideas into tangible design concepts. They ensured the HMI design looked impressive and provided a seamless and intuitive user experience. Our strategic collaboration with TATA Elxsi for Nexon EV HMI design is a testimony to their passion and commitment towards the customer and end-user experience."

Tata AutoComp Experience Centre was awarded a Bronze for Best Design for Retail Space Designing. Tata Elxsi designed and developed the Tata AutoComp Experience Centre that speaks to CEOs, CXOs, and thought leaders. The Experience Centre had to have an impactful, engaging, immersive narrative that builds a strong recall to 'One Tata AutoComp' – multiple business units standing together.

For the Best Design for Print & Published Media category, Tata Elxsi won a bronze for Asian Paints Rangeelo Rajasthan work in publishing design. This project required designing a regional colour book for Rajasthan, bringing alive colour stories for the home's interiors and exteriors. Tata Elxsi was involved right from conducting primary research, developing colour schemes, photography, editing, and the final book design, a marketing tool extensively used by architects, dealers, and end consumers.

Utkarsh Biradar – Chief Designer, Industrial Design and Visualisation, Tata Elxsi, said, "The three accolades are a testament to Tata Elxsi's expertise in Experience Design. Our Design processes, combined with a focus on our client's business priorities and end-to-end execution, are the reason we are able to demonstrate this across categories. We are delighted with the recognition, and I extend my heartfelt regards to the teams for their passion and collaboration in providing outstanding design experiences across different sectors and requirements. With each project, we get to push the limits of excellence, and the results showcase how our leadership fosters a culture of design-led innovation which, when combined with technology, can deliver great consumer experiences and fuel business growth."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi helps customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies.

With a multi-disciplinary team of design researchers, strategists, product, UX / UI designers, technologists, and engineers, Tata Elxsi helps clients globally to bring new ideas and award-winning products and services to market. For over 30 years, we have been helping brands differentiate and win.

Media Contact

Tata Elxsi

Hari Balan

Corporate Communication

+91 80 2297 9123

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi