Tata Elxsi's NEURON Autonomous Network Platform paves the way for the world's largest telecom operators to progress towards Zero Touch Automation

Tata Elxsi

27 Oct, 2023

Awarded Product of the Year at the Industry DevOps Awards 2023, London

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services leader, is revolutionizing the telecommunications industry with its Neuron Autonomous Network Platform. This groundbreaking solution powers the deployment and operation of the world's largest and most advanced 4G/5G and fixed networks, empowering operators to build business intent-driven networks.

The NEURON platform, comprising NEURON Telco Cloud and NEURON Dark NOC, extends DevOps principles and the power of AI/ML to construct autonomous cloud-native networks for operators. NEURON Telco Cloud streamlines the lifecycle management of network elements, while NEURON Dark NOC automates network operations.

The NEURON Autonomous Network Platform has been successfully deployed globally in multiple data centers, 10000+ VNFs / CNFs serving millions of subscribers.

NEURON seamlessly integrates with existing IT systems, legacy systems, and Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems (OSS/BSS) while creating secure domain-isolated networks. This multi-domain, multi-cloud transformed network is open, easy to manage, and significantly lowers operational expenditures (OPEX).

These deployments have been tailor-made to address each customer's unique needs, pain points, and infrastructure requirements, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency across network architecture and brownfield systems. Tata Elxsi takes end-to-end program ownership, from commissioning to rollout, delivering a comprehensive solution to operators.

"Our NEURON Autonomous Network Platform represents a major milestone in the telecom industry, aligning with Tata Elxsi's vision of driving innovation and shaping the future of connectivity. It empowers operators to effectively deploy and operate the world's largest 4G/5G networks while embracing the transformative power of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI). By leveraging this groundbreaking solution, operators can significantly lower operational costs and deliver seamless, high-quality services at speed to their customers," said R. Rajagopalan, CTO at Tata Elxsi.

NEURON further supports operators in Private 5G deployments, facilitating the seamless delivery of use cases across various industries, including Connected and Software Defined Vehicles, Connected Healthcare, Smart Cities, and Smart Factories.

"As NEURON evolves, we collaborate with open-source and standardization organizations to enhance the convergence of IT and networking. Partnering with leading vendors, we develop standardized testing approaches to promote innovation and seamless integration. This, coupled with our support for Gen AI and Digital Twins within NEURON, empowers operators to embrace cloud-friendly practices and explore new avenues for revenue generation,'' said B. Ramesh Ramanathan, Principal Architect at Tata Elxsi and OSM TSC member ETSI Rapporteur.

The Neuron platform is showcased at the Tata Elxsi booth No. 2.80, Hall 2 at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi, India, along with tailored solutions for Private 5G across Connected Cars, Smart Factories, Connected Healthcare and Smart Infrastructure.

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

We are helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and applying digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com 

